Indian team leaves for Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 in Malaysia

The Indian junior men’s hockey team embarked on a journey from Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur in the wee hours of Wednesday to participate in the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, set to unfold in Johor, Malaysia, from 27th October to 4th November.

Remarkably, India will head into the competition as the defending Champions, following their victory in the previous edition in 2022 when they triumphed over Australia in the final.

Notably, India is placed in Pool B alongside Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A comprises Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain. With captain Uttam Singh at the helm, assisted by vice captain Rajinder Singh, the Indian team aspires to secure a top 2 finish in Pool B, thereby ensuring their passage to the semifinals.

READ | Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China aims to clinch maiden title

The Indian team will commence its campaign with a face-off against arch-rivals Pakistan on 27th October, followed by a clash against hosts Malaysia on 28th October. After a rest day, India will return to action on 30th October, taking on New Zealand in their final Pool match.

“We are honoured to represent India as the defending Champions in the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup. It’s a privilege to lead this talented group of players. Our focus is on maintaining the high standards we’ve set for ourselves and showing the world the spirit and skill of Indian hockey. We are well-prepared, and our goal is clear - to bring the trophy back home. The rivalry with Pakistan adds an extra layer of intensity to our campaign, and we’re looking forward to a strong start against them,” Captain Uttam Singh said prior to the team’s departure.

Vice captain Rajinder Singh also expressed his thoughts on the tournament and said, “As the vice captain, my role is to support captain Uttam Singh and the team in every way possible. We have a great mix of experienced and young talent, and we’re excited to take on this challenge. The Sultan of Johor Cup is a platform for us to showcase our abilities, and we’re determined to defend our title with determination and teamwork. The tournament brings a level of competition that will push us to be our best.”

“Furthermore, the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 holds significant importance in our journey towards the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 as it provides a vital opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and readiness for the upcoming World Cup. So, we are eager to give our best,” he added.

The Indian team will begin their 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on 27th October at 13:35 PM IST.