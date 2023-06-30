Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Final: IND 24-11 IRN; India extends lead

- June 30, 2023 11:59IND 19-8 IRN
Saeid Ghaffari has to go out as Pawan escapes his mistimed dash from right to left.
- June 30, 2023 11:56IND 18-8 IRN
Surjeet! You can’t escape Surjeet hefty blocks! Amir Mohammad has been thrown away from Surjeet when he came deep in the raid. A bonus for Amir, though.
- June 30, 2023 11:55Green Card for Pawan Sehrawat
Umpire warns Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat and gives him a green card.
- June 30, 2023 11:55IND 17-7 IRN
Arjun uses the lobby to escape a quick dash from Amir Ghorbani.
- June 30, 2023 11:54IND 16-7 IRN
Saeid goes deep in the raid and escapes the dash from Parvesh. He asks for a super raid with a bonus but only one touchpoint of Parvesh was given to him.
- June 30, 2023 11:51IND 16-6 IRN
Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and he escapes a quick dash of Vahid before Chiyaneh picks up his left leg. SUPER RAID for India #22 Arjun as a bonus along with two touchpoints of Shadloui and Vahid was given.
- June 30, 2023 11:50IND 13-6 IRN
A mistake from Nitin Rawal gives his touchpoint to Amir Mohammad.
- June 30, 2023 11:49IND 13-5 IRN
Iran’s right corner, #4 Amir Ghorbani tackles Aslam Inamdar to give Iran another point in defence.
- June 30, 2023 11:48IND 13-4 IRN
Moien Shafaghi was dashed by Surjeet and the lead continues to grow larger.
- June 30, 2023 11:46IND 12-4 IRN
Pawan goes in the raid once again and picks up #6 Vahid this time.
- June 30, 2023 11:44IND 11-4 IRN
Pawan goes in raid in front of the two-man defence of Vahid and Milad but Indian captain comes back with both points to inflict first all out of the game! India in six points lead!
- June 30, 2023 11:42IND 6-4 IRN
Shadloui makes a mistake and Aslam picks him with a running hand touch to give India one more point.
- June 30, 2023 11:42IND 5-4 IRN
Shadloui in the raid and he takes a bonus.
- June 30, 2023 11:41IND 5-3 IRN
Pawan shows his speed on the mat and gets a touchpoint of right corner of Iran.
- June 30, 2023 11:40IND 4-3 IRN
Amir Mohammad goes in the raid and this time Nitesh Kumar pounces on time to get Amir’s leg. India in the lead for the first time in the game.
- June 30, 2023 11:39IND 3-3 IRN
The duo of Parvesh and Surjeet tackles Ghaffari with a beautiful chain tackle. Score three all.
- June 30, 2023 11:38IND 2-3 IRN
Aslam gets a bonus, and India reduces lead.
- June 30, 2023 11:37IND 1-3 IRN
Ghaffari gets a bonus to take Iran’s lead to two points, yet again.
- June 30, 2023 11:36IND 1-2 IRN
Aslam Inamdar goes in the raid and the nimble-footed Inamdar gets the touchpoint of Moein.
- June 30, 2023 11:35IND 0-2 IRN
Amir Mohammad gets a bonus.
- June 30, 2023 11:34IND 0-1 IRN
Ghaffari shines in the defence now as he dashes Pawan out! What a start by Iran in the final.
- June 30, 2023 11:33IND 0-0 IRN
Saeid Ghaffari comes in the first raid of the match and comes back safely with an empty raid.
- June 30, 2023 11:32Toss Time
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui leads Iran vs Pawan Sehrawat’s India.
India wins the toss and chose the court (left to right).
- June 30, 2023 11:30INDIA Starting Seven
Pawan Sehrawat, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet, Arjun Deshwal, Nitesh Kumar
- June 30, 2023 11:26Full Squad INDIA vs IRAN
- June 30, 2023 11:25Iran comes in the middle
- June 30, 2023 11:22Pawan Sehrawat’s leads Indian contingent
- June 30, 2023 11:20Here we go!
- June 30, 2023 11:19Looks who’s here?
Pro Kabaddi League star and Korean superstar Jang Kun Lee in the house!
- June 30, 2023 11:13Moments away from Live Action!
Live action will start in a few minutes as both India and Iran are doing their warm-ups.
- June 30, 2023 11:10Warm-up session underway
- June 30, 2023 11:07First visuals of India before final!
- June 30, 2023 11:05FULLTIME - KOR 95-16 HK
Korea ends its campaign with a massive win over Hong Kong as it goes back without winning a single game.
- June 30, 2023 10:50Stay tuned for IND vs IRN
Moments away from the final clash
- June 30, 2023 10:43HALFTIME - HK 5-48 KOR
Korea leads by 43 points at halftime and we are just one half away from India vs Iran final
- June 30, 2023 10:26HK 2-35 KOR
Miserable tournament for the weakest team in the tournament, Hong Kong as Korea is not giving any chance to the men in red.
- June 30, 2023 10:16Super raid for Korea
Korea #1 Byeon Min Soo takes a four-point raid!
- June 30, 2023 10:15HK 0-12 KOR
A strong start for the home team Korea as it looks for its first win in the tournament. 12 points lead in the first five minutes of the match.
- June 30, 2023 10:08Korea Squad
- June 30, 2023 10:08Hong Kong Squad
- June 30, 2023 10:07Time for the last league rescheduled fixture b/w Korea and Hong Kong
The June 29 fixture between Korea and Hong Kong was postponed to today and both teams will play the rescheduled match now before the highly anticipated final.
- June 30, 2023 09:59Road to final
- June 30, 2023 09:50India vs iran Preview
After three days of action at the Asian Kabaddi Championships in Busan, it is evident that India and Iran are a cut above the rest in terms of competitive experience and skill, making their first clash in the tournament a highly anticipated one.
Pawan Sehrawat’s India will take on Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Iran on Friday in a fight for much awaited international medal in the sport.
- LAVANYA LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
Check out the full preview here -
- June 30, 2023 09:16The final is all set!
India with five out of five wins and Iran with four out of five wins have qualified for the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 happening at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology, Seok Dang Culture Bldg in Busan, South Korea.
- June 30, 2023 09:04FT IRN 70-13 JPN
This is it, another clinical performance by Iran, without their regular players like Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. The win seals their spot in the final where it will meet India.
- June 30, 2023 08:36HT IRN 35-6 JPN
Iran is almost through to the finals as they lead with a comfortable margin of 29 points at halftime.
- June 30, 2023 08:23Asian Kabaddi Championship: Japan Squad
- June 30, 2023 08:23Asian Kabaddi Championship: Iran Squad
- June 30, 2023 08:16IRN 16-2 JPN
An early lead for Iran here as the 2003 AKC winners lead 16-2 with more than 11 mins on the clock.
- June 30, 2023 08:12IRAN vs JAPAN
- June 30, 2023 08:05IRN vs JPN
All set for Iran vs Japan now. A crucial game for both the teams.
- June 30, 2023 07:56FT - IND 64-20 HK
UPDATE: India thrash Hong Kong 64-20 in its last group fixture to continue its unbeaten streak. Iran is up against Japan, and a win will confirm its qualification in the final.
- June 30, 2023 07:51Asian Kabaddi Championship tournament history
Winner - India - 1980 - Calcutta, India
Winner - India - 1988 - Jaipur, India
Winner - India - 2000 - Colombo, Sri Lanka
Winner - India - 2001 - Bangkok, Thailand
Winner - India - 2002 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Winner - Iran - 2003 - Kangar, Malaysia
Winner - India - 2005 - Tehran, Iran
Winner - India - 2017 - Gorgan, Iran
- June 30, 2023 07:34Follow points-by-points commentary of India vs Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 07:31Today’s schedule
Korea vs Hong Kong (Rescheduled)
- India vs Hong Kong
Japan vs Iran
- Final
- June 30, 2023 07:27Points table after end of day 3
- June 30, 2023 07:19India’s campaign so far
- India beat South Korea 76-13
- India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
- India beat Japan 62-17
- India beat Iran 33-28
- June 30, 2023 07:14LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Final: IND 24-11 IRN; India extends lead
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: Chandela dismissed, Central lead swells to 217; North lose two after North East 134 all out
- Asian Kabaddi Championship India vs Iran final, live talking points: Pawan guides India to 23-11 lead at half time
- Mexico into Gold Cup knockout stage after win over Haiti
- Top Pakistani snooker player Majid commits suicide
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE