Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Final: IND 24-11 IRN; India extends lead

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Catch the live updates, scores and highlights from the final where India takes on Iran in Busan on Friday.

Updated : Jun 30, 2023 12:04 IST

Team Sportstar
India will take on Iran in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship.
India will take on Iran in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

India will take on Iran in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Follow Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 final where India takes on Iran in Busan on Friday.

  • June 30, 2023 11:59
    IND 19-8 IRN

    Saeid Ghaffari has to go out as Pawan escapes his mistimed dash from right to left.

  • June 30, 2023 11:56
    IND 18-8 IRN

    Surjeet! You can’t escape Surjeet hefty blocks! Amir Mohammad has been thrown away from Surjeet when he came deep in the raid. A bonus for Amir, though.

  • June 30, 2023 11:55
    Green Card for Pawan Sehrawat

    Umpire warns Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat and gives him a green card.

  • June 30, 2023 11:55
    IND 17-7 IRN

    Arjun uses the lobby to escape a quick dash from Amir Ghorbani.

  • June 30, 2023 11:54
    IND 16-7 IRN

    Saeid goes deep in the raid and escapes the dash from Parvesh. He asks for a super raid with a bonus but only one touchpoint of Parvesh was given to him.

  • June 30, 2023 11:51
    IND 16-6 IRN

    Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and he escapes a quick dash of Vahid before Chiyaneh picks up his left leg. SUPER RAID for India #22 Arjun as a bonus along with two touchpoints of Shadloui and Vahid was given.

  • June 30, 2023 11:50
    IND 13-6 IRN

    A mistake from Nitin Rawal gives his touchpoint to Amir Mohammad.

  • June 30, 2023 11:49
    IND 13-5 IRN

    Iran’s right corner, #4 Amir Ghorbani tackles Aslam Inamdar to give Iran another point in defence.

  • June 30, 2023 11:48
    IND 13-4 IRN

    Moien Shafaghi was dashed by Surjeet and the lead continues to grow larger.

  • June 30, 2023 11:46
    IND 12-4 IRN

    Pawan goes in the raid once again and picks up #6 Vahid this time.

  • June 30, 2023 11:44
    IND 11-4 IRN

    Pawan goes in raid in front of the two-man defence of Vahid and Milad but Indian captain comes back with both points to inflict first all out of the game! India in six points lead!

  • June 30, 2023 11:42
    IND 6-4 IRN

    Shadloui makes a mistake and Aslam picks him with a running hand touch to give India one more point.

  • June 30, 2023 11:42
    IND 5-4 IRN

    Shadloui in the raid and he takes a bonus.

  • June 30, 2023 11:41
    IND 5-3 IRN

    Pawan shows his speed on the mat and gets a touchpoint of right corner of Iran.

  • June 30, 2023 11:40
    IND 4-3 IRN

    Amir Mohammad goes in the raid and this time Nitesh Kumar pounces on time to get Amir’s leg. India in the lead for the first time in the game.

  • June 30, 2023 11:39
    IND 3-3 IRN

    The duo of Parvesh and Surjeet tackles Ghaffari with a beautiful chain tackle. Score three all.

  • June 30, 2023 11:38
    IND 2-3 IRN

    Aslam gets a bonus, and India reduces lead.

  • June 30, 2023 11:37
    IND 1-3 IRN

    Ghaffari gets a bonus to take Iran’s lead to two points, yet again.

  • June 30, 2023 11:36
    IND 1-2 IRN

    Aslam Inamdar goes in the raid and the nimble-footed Inamdar gets the touchpoint of Moein.

  • June 30, 2023 11:35
    IND 0-2 IRN

    Amir Mohammad gets a bonus.

  • June 30, 2023 11:34
    IND 0-1 IRN

    Ghaffari shines in the defence now as he dashes Pawan out! What a start by Iran in the final.

  • June 30, 2023 11:33
    IND 0-0 IRN

    Saeid Ghaffari comes in the first raid of the match and comes back safely with an empty raid.

  • June 30, 2023 11:32
    Toss Time

    Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui leads Iran vs Pawan Sehrawat’s India.

    India wins the toss and chose the court (left to right).

    Screenshot (285).png

  • June 30, 2023 11:30
    INDIA Starting Seven

    Pawan Sehrawat, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet, Arjun Deshwal, Nitesh Kumar

  • June 30, 2023 11:26
    Full Squad INDIA vs IRAN

    Indi Iran squad.png

  • June 30, 2023 11:25
    Iran comes in the middle

    Screenshot (283).png

  • June 30, 2023 11:22
    Pawan Sehrawat’s leads Indian contingent

    Screenshot (282).png

  • June 30, 2023 11:20
    Here we go!
  • June 30, 2023 11:19
    Looks who’s here?

    Pro Kabaddi League star and Korean superstar Jang Kun Lee in the house!

    Screenshot (280).png

  • June 30, 2023 11:13
    Moments away from Live Action!

    Live action will start in a few minutes as both India and Iran are doing their warm-ups.

  • June 30, 2023 11:10
    Warm-up session underway

    Screenshot (277).png

  • June 30, 2023 11:07
    First visuals of India before final!

    Screenshot (276).png

  • June 30, 2023 11:05
    FULLTIME - KOR 95-16 HK

    Korea ends its campaign with a massive win over Hong Kong as it goes back without winning a single game.

  • June 30, 2023 10:50
    Stay tuned for IND vs IRN

    Moments away from the final clash

  • June 30, 2023 10:43
    HALFTIME - HK 5-48 KOR

    Korea leads by 43 points at halftime and we are just one half away from India vs Iran final

  • June 30, 2023 10:26
    HK 2-35 KOR

    Miserable tournament for the weakest team in the tournament, Hong Kong as Korea is not giving any chance to the men in red.

  • June 30, 2023 10:16
    Super raid for Korea

    Korea #1 Byeon Min Soo takes a four-point raid!

    Screenshot (273).png

  • June 30, 2023 10:15
    HK 0-12 KOR

    A strong start for the home team Korea as it looks for its first win in the tournament. 12 points lead in the first five minutes of the match.

  • June 30, 2023 10:08
    Korea Squad

    Screenshot 2023-06-30 100505.png

  • June 30, 2023 10:08
    Hong Kong Squad

    Screenshot 2023-06-30 100526.png

  • June 30, 2023 10:07
    Time for the last league rescheduled fixture b/w Korea and Hong Kong

    The June 29 fixture between Korea and Hong Kong was postponed to today and both teams will play the rescheduled match now before the highly anticipated final.

  • June 30, 2023 09:59
    Road to final
  • June 30, 2023 09:50
    India vs iran Preview

    After three days of action at the Asian Kabaddi Championships in Busan, it is evident that India and Iran are a cut above the rest in terms of competitive experience and skill, making their first clash in the tournament a highly anticipated one.

    Pawan Sehrawat’s India will take on Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Iran on Friday in a fight for much awaited international medal in the sport.

    - LAVANYA LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

    Check out the full preview here -

    Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 final: India takes on Iran in summit clash

    India and Iran have emerged as the two best teams of the Asian Kabaddi Championship and will take each other on in the summit clash of the tournament on Friday. Here’s a look at the historic rivalry between the two nations.

  • June 30, 2023 09:16
    The final is all set!

    India with five out of five wins and Iran with four out of five wins have qualified for the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 happening at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology, Seok Dang Culture Bldg in Busan, South Korea.

  • June 30, 2023 09:04
    FT IRN 70-13 JPN

    This is it, another clinical performance by Iran, without their regular players like Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. The win seals their spot in the final where it will meet India.

  • June 30, 2023 08:36
    HT IRN 35-6 JPN

    Iran is almost through to the finals as they lead with a comfortable margin of 29 points at halftime.

  • June 30, 2023 08:23
    Asian Kabaddi Championship: Japan Squad

    JPN SQD.png

  • June 30, 2023 08:23
    Asian Kabaddi Championship: Iran Squad

    Screenshot 2023-06-30 082204.png

  • June 30, 2023 08:16
    IRN 16-2 JPN

    An early lead for Iran here as the 2003 AKC winners lead 16-2 with more than 11 mins on the clock.

  • June 30, 2023 08:12
    IRAN vs JAPAN

    Screenshot (263).png

  • June 30, 2023 08:05
    IRN vs JPN

    All set for Iran vs Japan now. A crucial game for both the teams.

  • June 30, 2023 07:56
    FT - IND 64-20 HK

    UPDATE: India thrash Hong Kong 64-20 in its last group fixture to continue its unbeaten streak. Iran is up against Japan, and a win will confirm its qualification in the final.

  • June 30, 2023 07:51
    Asian Kabaddi Championship tournament history

    Winner - India - 1980 - Calcutta, India

    Winner - India - 1988 - Jaipur, India

    Winner - India - 2000 - Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Winner - India - 2001 - Bangkok, Thailand

    Winner - India - 2002 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Winner - Iran - 2003 - Kangar, Malaysia

    Winner - India - 2005 - Tehran, Iran

    Winner - India - 2017 - Gorgan, Iran

  • June 30, 2023 07:34
    Follow points-by-points commentary of India vs Hong Kong

    Asian Kabaddi Championship, final day live updates, commentary: India races ahead vs Hong Kong in final group fixture

    Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023- Catch the live updates from day 4 in Busan, where India will feature in the final.

  • June 30, 2023 07:31
    Today’s schedule

    • Korea vs Hong Kong (Rescheduled)

    • India vs Hong Kong

    • Japan vs Iran

    • Final
  • June 30, 2023 07:27
    Points table after end of day 3
  • June 30, 2023 07:19
    India’s campaign so far
    • India beat South Korea 76-13
    • India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
    • India beat Japan 62-17
    • India beat Iran 33-28

  • June 30, 2023 07:14
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?

    Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 /

Pawan Sehrawat

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
