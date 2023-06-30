Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Final: IND 24-11 IRN; India extends lead

June 30, 2023 09:50

India vs iran Preview

After three days of action at the Asian Kabaddi Championships in Busan, it is evident that India and Iran are a cut above the rest in terms of competitive experience and skill, making their first clash in the tournament a highly anticipated one.

Pawan Sehrawat’s India will take on Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Iran on Friday in a fight for much awaited international medal in the sport.

- LAVANYA LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

