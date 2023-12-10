Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Scores, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: BW 43-35 TT, Maninder leads Warriors’ comeback over Narender’s Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers up next

December 10, 2023 18:39

Top players - Bengal vs Tamil

Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh has been the prime raider for them this season after racking up 14 raid points in 2 matches. He scored 4 raid points in his last match.

Their defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Vaibhav Garje, who has scored 5 tackle points in 2 matches in PKL 10.

Tamil Thalaivas - Ajinkya Pawar has been the top raider for them in Season 10. He amassed 18 raid points in 1 match, including 2 do-or-die raid points.

Sahil Gulia leads the defence for Thalaivas and has scored 2 tackle points in 1 match.

Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 2 points in 1 match.