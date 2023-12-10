Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Scores, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: BW 43-35 TT, Maninder leads Warriors’ comeback over Narender’s Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers up next

- December 10, 2023 21:0043-35
Ajinkya Pawar with a brilliant raid. Two points to Thalaivas with a superb jump.
- December 10, 2023 20:5843-33
Narender is sent to the bench again. Bengal defence is brilliant.
- December 10, 2023 20:5742-33
Nitin Kumar gets a raid point.
- December 10, 2023 20:5741-33
Narender gets a running hand touch.
- December 10, 2023 20:5641-32
Maninder inflicts another ALL OUT to Tamil Thalaivas.
- December 10, 2023 20:5537-32
Maninder gets a running hand touch. He has been immense tonight.
- December 10, 2023 20:5536-32
Bengal’s defence gets another point.
- December 10, 2023 20:5435-32
Nitin gets a point in a do-or-die raid.
- December 10, 2023 20:5234-32
Now its Bengal’s turn to show their defensive power.
- December 10, 2023 20:5233-32
Thalaivas with a great chain tackle to send Nitin to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:48TIME OUT
Its a time out.
Warriors have made a comeback after second half.
- December 10, 2023 20:4733-31
Ajinkya goes to the bench again after getting bonus point. Shubham gets a HIGH 5
- December 10, 2023 20:4632-30
Narender gets a bonus but finds himself to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:4531-29
Maninder inflicts ALL OUT on Thalaivas.
- December 10, 2023 20:4528-29
Bengal coming back, Ajinkya goes to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:4527-29
Maninder picks up another raid point.
- December 10, 2023 20:4226-29
Mighty Maninder with a SUPER RAID. Its a brilliant raid. Super 10 for the Warriors’ captain. Thalaivas challenge. Review unsuccessful.
- December 10, 2023 20:4123-29
Thalaivas gets another tackle point. Their defence is clicking tonight.
- December 10, 2023 20:4023-28
Narender is sent to the bench by Shubhab’s ankle hold.
- December 10, 2023 20:3822-28
Maninder gets a point, Nitin Singh goes to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:3521-28
Bengal’s defence sends Ajinkya to the bench. Referee says its the other way round. Review asked by Warriors. Review unsuccessful. Ajinkya is saved.
- December 10, 2023 20:28HALF TIME
That’s one way to end the first 20.
Bengal Warriors 21 - 27 Tamil Thalaivas
- December 10, 2023 20:2521-27
Bengal sends Narender to the bench. He’s asking for a review. Review Successful. Its a two point raid.
- December 10, 2023 20:2521-25
Bengal ALL OUT again. Thalaivas have made a brilliant comeback.
- December 10, 2023 20:2421-22
Ajinkya gets Shubham.
- December 10, 2023 20:2321-21
Bengal gets a bonus point.
- December 10, 2023 20:2320-21
Ajinkya Pawar gets atouch point in a do-or-die raid.
- December 10, 2023 20:2020-20
Maninder follows Narender to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:2020-19
Narender goes to the bench. SUPER TACKLE by Shubham.
- December 10, 2023 20:1917-19
Thalaivas’ defence is coming to the party, another tackle point.
- December 10, 2023 20:1817-18
Thalaivas gets a tackle point. Mohit leading the defence.
- December 10, 2023 20:1817-17
Narender gets a two point raid. He makes it all square.
- December 10, 2023 20:1817-15
Manider gets a hand touch.
- December 10, 2023 20:1716-15
Narender cleans up with a fast raid. ALL OUT Bengal Warriors.
- December 10, 2023 20:1616-11
One bonus point for Bengal.
- December 10, 2023 20:1515-11
Narender gets a touch point, he’s so wonderfully skilled.
- December 10, 2023 20:1515-10
Nitin gets a bonus for Bengal.
- December 10, 2023 20:12TIME OUT
First strategic time out of the match.
- December 10, 2023 20:1114-10
Shubham goes to the bench after trying to get the raider.
- December 10, 2023 20:1114-9
Maninder is taken out by Abhishek’s dash. Its a close call. Maninder goes to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:0914-8
A raid point for Thalaivas.
- December 10, 2023 20:0814-7
Tamil gets a tackle point. Srikant goes to the bench after getting a bonus.
- December 10, 2023 20:0713-6
Manider cleans Thalaivas out. Tamil Thalaivas ALL OUT.
- December 10, 2023 20:069-6
Pawan gets bonus plus a running hand touch. Revives two.
- December 10, 2023 20:069-4
Manider gets a touch point.
- December 10, 2023 20:058-4
Ajinkya gets a bonus.
- December 10, 2023 20:058-3
Nitin sends Sagar to the bench.
- December 10, 2023 20:047-3
Ajinkya Pawar starts with an empty raid.
- December 10, 2023 20:047-3
Nitin gets a touch point with a quick raid.
- December 10, 2023 20:036-3
One point each. Referees have seen something and awarded a point to Thalaivas despite the raider being caught.
- December 10, 2023 20:025-2
Manider gets a SUPER RAID, its a bonus plus two touch points.
- December 10, 2023 20:022-2
Narender gets a bonus point.
- December 10, 2023 20:022-1
Srikant gets a touch point.
- December 10, 2023 20:011-1
Narender takes out Shubham.
- December 10, 2023 20:011-0
Maninder starts the proceedings for Bengal Warriors with a bonus point raid.
- December 10, 2023 19:59Toss Update - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil won the toss and elected court. Bengal to start the raiding proceeding.
- December 10, 2023 19:49We’re moments away from LIVE action
Both teams have arrived at the venue. Bengaluru is geared up for two high-octane Kabaddi action
- December 10, 2023 19:48Get ready for high-octane action - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Both teams have arrived at the venue. Bengaluru is geared up for two high-octane Kabaddi action
- December 10, 2023 19:48Live action coming soon from Bengaluru
The third day of the Bengaluru leg of PKL 2023 is about to begin as Maninder’s Bengal Warriors will face a steep challenge from Sagar’s Tamil Thalaivas.
- December 10, 2023 19:20Here’s the starting lineup of Tamil Thalaivas
Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Narender, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Nitin Singh, Sagar (C)
- December 10, 2023 19:19Presenting the staring 7 of Bengal Warriors
Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh (C), Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Darpan, Aditya S. Shinde, Shubham Shinde
- December 10, 2023 18:39Top players - Bengal vs Tamil
Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh has been the prime raider for them this season after racking up 14 raid points in 2 matches. He scored 4 raid points in his last match.
Their defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Vaibhav Garje, who has scored 5 tackle points in 2 matches in PKL 10.
Tamil Thalaivas - Ajinkya Pawar has been the top raider for them in Season 10. He amassed 18 raid points in 1 match, including 2 do-or-die raid points.
Sahil Gulia leads the defence for Thalaivas and has scored 2 tackle points in 1 match.
Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 2 points in 1 match.
- December 10, 2023 18:39Last match - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
The last Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the latter come out on top with a 35-30 victory.
- December 10, 2023 18:39Head-to-head record - Bengal vs Tamil
In PKL history, Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 12 times. With 9 wins against Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors are ahead in the head-to-head record. Tamil Thalaivas have won 2 times while 1 match ended in a tie.
Played - 12
Bengal Warriors - 9 | Tamil Thalaivas - 2 | Tie - 1
- December 10, 2023 18:39Squads - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S
Tamil Thalaivas - Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
- December 10, 2023 18:39Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 10, 2023 18:39December 10 schedule
Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST
- December 10, 2023 18:39Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday nine where Bengal Warriors takes on Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi faces Haryana Steelers at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
