Jaipur 12-6 Patna, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Panthers all-out Pirates; Dabang Delhi faces Puneri Paltan next; PKL 10 updates

Key Updates
- February 05, 2024 20:1312-6
Arjun Deshwal rolls and tumbles but not before touching Mayur Kadam for a point in the raid.
- February 05, 2024 20:1111-6
Sudhakar has been dashed out after taking a bonus as Jaipur gets an all-out. it looked very close to the naked eye, though as Sudharkar, who gets a bonus first uses the lobby to cross the midline but the dash seemed to have worked in Jaipur’s favour.
- February 05, 2024 20:108-5
Ajith comes back after touching Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj and Patna with one man, once again.
- February 05, 2024 20:097-5
A bonus and a brilliant jump give Sudhakar two crucial points to Patna which also denies Jaipur an all-out here.
- February 05, 2024 20:08Substitution
Sudhakar M comes in for Krishan Dhull
- February 05, 2024 20:077-3
Arjun Deshwal touches Mayur Kadam and Panta will have to wage the war with a lone player.
- February 05, 2024 20:076-3
Sahul Kumar tackles Manjeet to reduce Patna to just two men.
- February 05, 2024 20:065-3
Bhavani Rajput uses his pace to go deep and get a touch on Manish and Ankit in this raid.
- February 05, 2024 20:063-3
Sachin endures a hefty dash from Ankush but the second line of defence stops him from crossing the midline.
- February 05, 2024 20:042-3
Sandeep Kumar goes into the raid and has been taken down by Sunil Kumar.
- February 05, 2024 20:041-3
A reverse toe touch on V Ajith Kumar gives Sachin his first point of the game.
- February 05, 2024 20:031-2
Arjun Deshwal gets off the mark with a tag on Manish.
- February 05, 2024 20:030-2
Manjeet doubles the early lead with a touchpoint of Ankush.
- February 05, 2024 20:020-1
V Ajith Kumar goes into the raid and tries to leap past Ankit but the defender tied Ajith’s legs to draw first blood.
- February 05, 2024 20:010-0
Arjun Deshwal and then Sachin goes back empty-handed as the first two raids of this game see no points.
- February 05, 2024 20:00Toss Update
Patna Pirates won the toss and elected court.
- February 05, 2024 19:54Recent form
Patna played out a 29-29 tie against Bengaluru Bulls in its last outing on January 31.
Jaipur, meanwhile, beat Tamil Thalaivas by a 42-27 scoreline in its last PKL 10 encounter on the same day.
- February 05, 2024 19:50Top players
Jaipur Pink Panthers
With 191 raid points in 17 matches, Arjun Deshwal leads the raiding department for Jaipur. He picked up 13 raid points in his previous appearance.
Meanwhile, Jaipur’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Ankush, who has scored 60 tackle points in 17 matches in PKL 10.
Patna Pirates
For Patna, Sachin will be their main raider. He has picked up 133 raid points in 17 matches, including 30 do-or-die raid points.
Krishan leads the defence for Patna and has scored 53 tackle points in 18 matches. Meanwhile, Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 60 points in 18 matches.
- February 05, 2024 19:43Last encounter
The last Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates match saw the former come out on top with a 29-28 victory earlier in Season 10.
- February 05, 2024 19:43Head-to-head
Jaipur Pink Panthers has faced Patna Pirates 19 times in the history of PKL.
Patna leads the head-to-head record, winning 10 times while Jaipur has returned with a victory on 9 occasions.
- February 05, 2024 19:38Lineups out for Jaipur vs Patna
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Abhishek KS
Patna Pirates: Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Sachin, Manish, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit
- February 05, 2024 19:28Points Table
- February 05, 2024 19:16February 5 Schedule
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
- February 05, 2024 19:13Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 05, 2024 19:07Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 59 happening at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 5, 2024.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
