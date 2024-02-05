Jaipur 12-6 Patna, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Panthers all-out Pirates; Dabang Delhi faces Puneri Paltan next; PKL 10 updates

February 05, 2024 19:50

Top players

Jaipur Pink Panthers

With 191 raid points in 17 matches, Arjun Deshwal leads the raiding department for Jaipur. He picked up 13 raid points in his previous appearance.

Meanwhile, Jaipur’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Ankush, who has scored 60 tackle points in 17 matches in PKL 10.

Patna Pirates

For Patna, Sachin will be their main raider. He has picked up 133 raid points in 17 matches, including 30 do-or-die raid points.

Krishan leads the defence for Patna and has scored 53 tackle points in 18 matches. Meanwhile, Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 60 points in 18 matches.