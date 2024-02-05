MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Jaipur 12-6 Patna, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Panthers all-out Pirates; Dabang Delhi faces Puneri Paltan next; PKL 10 updates

PKL 10: Catch the live action and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Updated : Feb 05, 2024 20:14 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 59 happening at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 5, 2024.

The scores will read as Jaipur-Patna and Delhi-Puneri

  • February 05, 2024 20:13
    12-6

    Arjun Deshwal rolls and tumbles but not before touching Mayur Kadam for a point in the raid. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:11
    11-6

    Sudhakar has been dashed out after taking a bonus as Jaipur gets an all-out. it looked very close to the naked eye, though as Sudharkar, who gets a bonus first uses the lobby to cross the midline but the dash seemed to have worked in Jaipur’s favour. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:10
    8-5

    Ajith comes back after touching Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj and Patna with one man, once again.

  • February 05, 2024 20:09
    7-5

    A bonus and a brilliant jump give Sudhakar two crucial points to Patna which also denies Jaipur an all-out here. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:08
    Substitution

    Sudhakar M comes in for Krishan Dhull

  • February 05, 2024 20:07
    7-3

    Arjun Deshwal touches Mayur Kadam and Panta will have to wage the war with a lone player. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:07
    6-3

    Sahul Kumar tackles Manjeet to reduce Patna to just two men. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:06
    5-3

    Bhavani Rajput uses his pace to go deep and get a touch on Manish and Ankit in this raid. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:06
    3-3

    Sachin endures a hefty dash from Ankush but the second line of defence stops him from crossing the midline. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:04
    2-3

    Sandeep Kumar goes into the raid and has been taken down by Sunil Kumar. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:04
    1-3

    A reverse toe touch on V Ajith Kumar gives Sachin his first point of the game. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:03
    1-2

    Arjun Deshwal gets off the mark with a tag on Manish. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:03
    0-2

    Manjeet doubles the early lead with a touchpoint of Ankush. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:02
    0-1

    V Ajith Kumar goes into the raid and tries to leap past Ankit but the defender tied Ajith’s legs to draw first blood. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:01
    0-0

    Arjun Deshwal and then Sachin goes back empty-handed as the first two raids of this game see no points. 

  • February 05, 2024 20:00
    Toss Update

    Patna Pirates won the toss and elected court.

  • February 05, 2024 19:54
    Recent form

    Patna played out a 29-29 tie against Bengaluru Bulls in its last outing on January 31.

    Jaipur, meanwhile, beat Tamil Thalaivas by a 42-27 scoreline in its last PKL 10 encounter on the same day.

  • February 05, 2024 19:50
    Top players

    Jaipur Pink Panthers

    With 191 raid points in 17 matches, Arjun Deshwal leads the raiding department for Jaipur. He picked up 13 raid points in his previous appearance.

    Meanwhile, Jaipur’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Ankush, who has scored 60 tackle points in 17 matches in PKL 10.

    Patna Pirates

    For Patna, Sachin will be their main raider. He has picked up 133 raid points in 17 matches, including 30 do-or-die raid points.

    Krishan leads the defence for Patna and has scored 53 tackle points in 18 matches. Meanwhile, Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 60 points in 18 matches.

  • February 05, 2024 19:43
    Last encounter

    The last Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates match saw the former come out on top with a 29-28 victory earlier in Season 10.

  • February 05, 2024 19:43
    Head-to-head

    Jaipur Pink Panthers has faced Patna Pirates 19 times in the history of PKL.

    Patna leads the head-to-head record, winning 10 times while Jaipur has returned with a victory on 9 occasions.

  • February 05, 2024 19:38
    Lineups out for Jaipur vs Patna

    Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Abhishek KS

    Patna Pirates: Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Sachin, Manish, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit

  • February 05, 2024 19:28
    Points Table

    Screenshot 2024-02-05 192746.png

  • February 05, 2024 19:16
    February 5 Schedule

    Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

    Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

  • February 05, 2024 19:13
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 05, 2024 19:07
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 59 happening at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 5, 2024.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023-24 /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaipur 12-6 Patna, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Panthers all-out Pirates; Dabang Delhi faces Puneri Paltan next; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Chhattisgarh thwarts Kerala after Sachin Baby’s blitz
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. After public anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game, organizer withdraws application for funds
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Happy to contribute for the team, says Chattisgarh’s Eknath Kerkar
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. IND v ENG DRS escape: Why was Tom Hartley given not out despite umpire’s call being out?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Jaipur 12-6 Patna, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Panthers all-out Pirates; Dabang Delhi faces Puneri Paltan next; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, Season 10: Gujarat Giants wins 42-30 vs Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls comes back to beat U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Season 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s incredible raiding helps Dabang Delhi win over Telugu Titans, Yoddhas wins comfortably against U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers comes from behind to beat Gujarat Giants 34-30, Bengal Warriors stuns Dabang Delhi 45-38
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tanwar and the charm of underrated excellence
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaipur 12-6 Patna, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Panthers all-out Pirates; Dabang Delhi faces Puneri Paltan next; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Chhattisgarh thwarts Kerala after Sachin Baby’s blitz
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. After public anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game, organizer withdraws application for funds
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Happy to contribute for the team, says Chattisgarh’s Eknath Kerkar
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. IND v ENG DRS escape: Why was Tom Hartley given not out despite umpire’s call being out?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment