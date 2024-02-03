MagazineBuy Print

PKL Season 10 LIVE score: UP Yoddhas clashes with U Mumba, Dabang Delhi takes on Telugu Titans; Updates, team news and more

PKL 10: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Updated : Feb 03, 2024 19:23 IST

Team Sportstar
X @UPYoddhas
X @UPYoddhas | Photo Credit: X @UPYoddhas
lightbox-info

X @UPYoddhas | Photo Credit: X @UPYoddhas

Read Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 56.This was Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the action as it unfolded at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

  • February 03, 2024 19:22
    Form Guide

    Both teams have lost their last match in the league and are struggling for form. UP is 11th in the standings with 23 points and U Mumba is 10th with 40 points. 

  • February 03, 2024 19:19
    Head to head record (UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba)

    Matches: 11, UP: 5, U Mumba: 5, Tie: 1

  • February 03, 2024 18:47
    Telecast and live streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 03, 2024 18:46
    Intense action in store for you!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. UP Yoddhas is set to take on U Mumba at 8PM before Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans tie at 9PM. Stay tuned for the build-up!

