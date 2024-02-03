PKL Season 10 LIVE score: UP Yoddhas clashes with U Mumba, Dabang Delhi takes on Telugu Titans; Updates, team news and more

- February 03, 2024 19:22Form Guide
Both teams have lost their last match in the league and are struggling for form. UP is 11th in the standings with 23 points and U Mumba is 10th with 40 points.
- February 03, 2024 19:19Head to head record (UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba)
Matches: 11, UP: 5, U Mumba: 5, Tie: 1
- February 03, 2024 18:47Telecast and live streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 03, 2024 18:46Intense action in store for you!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. UP Yoddhas is set to take on U Mumba at 8PM before Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans tie at 9PM. Stay tuned for the build-up!
