Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Gujarat Giants trumps Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates moves to top of the table

Pardeep Kumar’s last-minute heroics helped Gujarat Giants beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-36 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Sunday.

The raider scored a Super 10 (14 points) including four points in the final minute to give Gujarat Giants a massive win in its battle to secure a playoff spot. Gujarat Giants captain Sunil Kumar also had a good game as he finished with a High-5. Bengaluru Bulls raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Bharat scored Super 10s but didn’t get the necessary support from the defence.

RELATED| Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beats Bengaluru Bulls 40-36; Sunil Kumar bags High-5, Pardeep excels with Super 10

Bengaluru Bulls began the game well with Pawan but the side was unable to inflict the All Out despite multiple attempts. Parvesh Bhainswal got the better of Pawan to bag a Super Tackle and Sunil came up with another Super Tackle to deny the Bulls. Pardeep’s three-point Super Raid in the 15th minute gave Gujarat Giants a slender advantage but Pawan immediately clinched a similar three-point Super Raid as the first half ended 15-14 with the Giants ahead.

Pardeep’s two-point raid in the 29th minute gave Gujarat Giants a chance to inflict an All Out and the side did so two minutes later to take a five-point lead. Bharat and Pawan raided effectively to keep the Bulls within touching distance. Bharat raced to a Super 10 and made it a two-point game with three minutes remaining.

Pardeep’s high-pressure raid forced two Bulls’ defenders to step out of the mat, and Pawan immediately clinched a two-point raid to once again reduce Gujarat Giants' lead to two points. The Bulls managed an All Out with a minute left to play and levelled the scores at 35-35. However, Pardeep produced two massive two-point raids in the final minute of the match to earn his side the wi..

- Sachin stars in Patna Pirates' win over Bengal Warriors -

Sachin Tanwar powered Patna Pirates to a 38-29 win over defending champion Bengal Warriors. The young raider scored a Super 10 (11 points) and was ably supported by Guman Singh (seven points).

The Pirates’ defence was in top form too with Mohammadreza Shadloui picking up a High-5. The win helped Patna Pirates move to the top of the points table and the three-time champion is now well-poised to seal a top-two finish.

RELATED| Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates beats Bengal Warriors 38-29; Super 10 for Sachin, Shadloui stars with another High-5

Bengal Warriors had yet another poor day on the mat with both its defence and attack failing to fire. The side will now need to win all its five remaining matches to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Patna Pirates controlled the first half as Sachin and Guman kept the scoreboard ticking. Bengal Warriors' raiders, including Maninder Singh, had no similar luck at the other end with Shadloui manning the left corner. Bengal Warriors staged a comeback when Abozar Mighani and Manoj Gowda pulled off two tackles, but Patna Pirates was relentless in its pursuit for the All Out and got it in the 18th minute. The Pirates led 21-10 at the interval.

Patna Pirates had an eight-point lead with five minutes remaining in the match. Sachin brought his Super 10 as the Pirates secured a second All Out. That extended the lead to 11 points, which was enough to oust Bengal Warriors.