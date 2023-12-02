Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

The Gujarat Giants were among the new teams to enter the PKL fold in 2017 and had two imperious seasons, making the final in 2017 and 2018. However, they are yet to win a title. The side is coached by multiple time PKL winner Ram Mehar Singh.

Download the PDF of Gujarat Giants’ full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

GUJARAT GIANTS SQUAD ANALYSIS

Coach Ram Mehar Singh is a taskmaster. He is clear about how he wants his team to line up and the formations he hopes to see on the mat. He’s a little too much of a perfectionist sometimes. This explains why he has gone for someone as seasoned as Iranian warhorse Fazel Atrachali to captain the side. Fazel comes with Nabibakhsh, with the duo operating better as a corner-cover pair. To balance that experience, the side has retained its young core. Players like Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya and Arkham Shaikh (who like Maninder, was retained using the Final Bid Match option).

Strength: Defence. This might be among the most formidable backlines in the league with the Iranian firepower balancing itself with experienced Indian campaigners like Sombir. Ram Mehar is a good mentor and Arkham Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya may find other facets to their operations on the mat in the company of other league legends.

Weakness: Gujarat doesn’t have starpower in the raiding department but it isn’t something coach Ram Mehar is sweating about. He has time to cast Rakesh and Parteek into the mould the league demands, but so much depending on such young shoulders might be a tricky proposition for the Giants.

Gujarat Giants will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Telugu Titans in the opening fixture of the season in Ahmedabad on December 2.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).