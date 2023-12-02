MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

Gujarat Titans will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Telugu Titans in the opening fixture of the season in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 12:42 IST - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants’ Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh
Gujarat Giants’ Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants’ Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

The Gujarat Giants were among the new teams to enter the PKL fold in 2017 and had two imperious seasons, making the final in 2017 and 2018. However, they are yet to win a title. The side is coached by multiple time PKL winner Ram Mehar Singh.

Download the PDF of Gujarat Giants’ full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

GUJARAT GIANTS SQUAD ANALYSIS

Coach Ram Mehar Singh is a taskmaster. He is clear about how he wants his team to line up and the formations he hopes to see on the mat. He’s a little too much of a perfectionist sometimes. This explains why he has gone for someone as seasoned as Iranian warhorse Fazel Atrachali to captain the side. Fazel comes with Nabibakhsh, with the duo operating better as a corner-cover pair. To balance that experience, the side has retained its young core. Players like Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya and Arkham Shaikh (who like Maninder, was retained using the Final Bid Match option).

Strength: Defence. This might be among the most formidable backlines in the league with the Iranian firepower balancing itself with experienced Indian campaigners like Sombir. Ram Mehar is a good mentor and Arkham Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya may find other facets to their operations on the mat in the company of other league legends. 

Weakness: Gujarat doesn’t have starpower in the raiding department but it isn’t something coach Ram Mehar is sweating about. He has time to cast Rakesh and Parteek into the mould the league demands, but so much depending on such young shoulders might be a tricky proposition for the Giants.

Gujarat Giants will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Telugu Titans in the opening fixture of the season in Ahmedabad on December 2.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

GUJARAT GIANTS SQUAD
Sonu, Jagdeep, Rakesh, Prateek Dahiya, Nitin, Ravi Kumar, Sombir, Fazal Atrachali, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Deepak Singh, Nitesh, Narendar Hooda, Rohit Gulia, Vikash Jaglan, Rohan Singh, Balaji D, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jitender Yadav

Related Topics

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023 /

Gujarat Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada humbles Australia 5-0 in all-time top scorer Sinclair’s swansong
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chahal says he enjoys 50-over cricket more than T20s on return to India’s ODI squad for South Africa tour
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India’s 84th grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Tamil Thalaivas match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Bengal Warriors match fixtures, squads, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Jaipur Pink Panthers match fixtures, squad preview, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Puneri Paltan match fixtures, squad preview, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada humbles Australia 5-0 in all-time top scorer Sinclair’s swansong
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chahal says he enjoys 50-over cricket more than T20s on return to India’s ODI squad for South Africa tour
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India’s 84th grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment