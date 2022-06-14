Cricket roundup: Brendon McCullum appointed head coach of England’s Test team

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach of England’s Test team, replacing Chris Silverwood. This will be McCullum’s first job as coach of a major international cricket team.

McCullum is known for his role in inculcating a new culture within the New Zealand set-up during his playing days and advocating a refreshing brand of cricket that made the team a crowd favourite during the latter stages of his playing career. Whether or not he is able to bring about a similar transformation in England’s Test team and whether that results in better on-field results remain to be seen, but former captain and ECB’s strategic adviser Andrew Strauss, who was part of the interview panel to sift through the applicants for the role, admitted McCullum “knocked it out the park.”

And it helps that McCullum joins forces with a captain known for his positive approach. Ben Stokes and McCullum can herald a new era in English cricket.

Ambati Rayudu announces retirement, then deletes tweet

India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League onTwitter, but deleted his tweet soon after. In the tweet, he wrote, “I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of two great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey.”

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said Rayudu wasn’t retiring and that he was just upset with his lack of form this season. “I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that’s why he might have put out that tweet,” Kasi said.

Rayudu has so far scored 271 runs from 12 matches this season in the IPL.

Jofra Archer ruled out for the entire summer season

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the entire English summer season as he has suffered a stress fracture to his lower back. “No timeframe has been set for his return,” the ECB stated.

Archer has been recuperating from an elbow injury and hasn’t played any international cricket since March, 2021. The prolonged absence means England will have to miss his services for the Test matches and limited-overs internationals against New Zealand, India, and South Africa.

Zubayr Hamza suspended for nine months for doping

The International Cricket Council has suspended South African batter Zubayr Hamza for nine months for a doping violation. Hamza tested positive for prohibited substance Furosemide.

A statement from the ICC read: “The ban was backdated to March 22, 2022, the date Hamza accepted a provisional suspension. He will thus be eligible to return to cricket on December 22, 2022.”

All of Hamza’s individual stats between January 17 — the date he provided the out-of-competition sample which contained the prohibited substance — and March 22 have been disqualified. He played a Test match for South Africa in that period.

Hamza has played six Tests and an ODI in his career so far.