European Leagues roundup: Bayern suffers a shock; Man City continues domination

It was a harrowing night for Bayern Munich, the 31-time German champion, as it suffered a humiliating loss to the unheralded VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. But, elsewhere in Europe, the league leaders continued to impress.

Premier League

Manchester City continued its relentless race to the English title with a 4-0 thumping of Norwich City, but neighbour Manchester United played out another frustrating 1-1 draw with Southampton, Ralf Rangnick’s side again dropping precious points in the top-four race.

It was a good week for the Merseyside clubs as Liverpool clinched a 1-0 win over Burnley, while Everton defeated Leeds United 3-0.

Leicester City played a 2-2 draw with West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers handed a 2-0 shock defeat to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

After matchday 25, Manchester City tops the table with 63 points from 25 games. It is followed by Liverpool, Chelsea, and West Ham in second, third, and fourth with 54, 47, and 41 points respectively. Manchester United is fifth with 40 points followed by Arsenal in sixth with 39 points. Tottenham is eighth with 36 points.

La Liga

It was not a good week for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. While league leader Real Madrid played a 2-2 draw against a resolute Villarreal, Barcelona had to depend on a late strike from Luuk De Jong to clinch a similar result against local rival Espanyol.

Defending champion Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe in a thrilling 4-3 win, while Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad all won their respective matches.

After matchday 24, Real Madrid leads the table with 54 points from 24 games. It is followed by Sevilla, Real Betis, and Barcelona in second, third, and fourth with 50, 43, and 39 points respectively. Atletico Madrid is fifth with 39 points from 23 games.

Moment to savour: VfL Bochum players celebrate after a historic win over record German champion FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. - REUTERS

Bundesliga

Germany's top league saw the most bizarre scoreline in European football. Eleventh-placed VfL Bochum defeated league-leader Bayern Munich by a 4-2 margin. It was a team effort by Bochum as it had four different scorers, while Robert Lewandowski scored a brace for Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund defeated Union Berlin 3-0, and RB Leipzig defeated Cologne 3-1, which saw it enter the top four.

Bayer Leverkusen defeated VfB Stuttgart 4-2 and SC Freiburg played a 1-1 draw with Mainz. After matchday 22, Bayern leads the table with 52 points from 22 games. Dortmund, Leverkusen, and Leipzig are second, third, and fourth with 46, 41, and 34 points.

Serie A

AC Milan was the only Italian heavyweight to clinch all three points this game week, as it defeated Sampdoria 1-0.

Napoli and Inter Milan played a 1-1 draw, while the same result was replicated in the match between Atalanta and Juventus.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also failed to clinch three points as it was held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo.

After matchday 25, Milan tops the table with 55 points from 25 games. Inter, Napoli, and Juventus are second, third, and fourth with 54, 53, and 46 points. Atalanta is fifth with 44 points.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain continued its way to the title with a 1-0 win over Rennes, courtesy of a 93rd-minute winner from Kylian Mbappe.

Defending champion LOSC Lille clinched a 1-0 win against Montpellier and Lyon put two past Nice without reply.

After matchday 24, PSG is top with 59 points from 24 games. Marseille, Nice, and Strasbourg are second, third, and fourth with 46, 42, and 41 points. Lyon is seventh with 37 points from 24 games and Lille is tenth with 35 points from 24 games.