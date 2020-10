Kagiso Rabada’s fiery, unrelenting spells were a big factor in Delhi Capitals’ success in the first week of IPL 2020. His five wickets have come at a reasonable economy rate of 6.75; moreover, his excellent Super Over in Capitals’ first contest — against Kings XI Punjab — handed his team victory after a near-defeat.

After being taken for two runs off the first delivery, Rabada dismissed K. L. Rahul and the next batsman, Nicholas Pooran, off successive deliveries to leave Capitals requiring three off the Super Over to win. He bowled smartly, making Rahul negotiate a well-directed short-delivery which he tamely flat-batted to deep square-leg. And he greeted Pooran with a full delivery on off-stump; Pooran was dismissed, bowled.

Earlier in the contest, he dismissed Glenn Maxwell and K. Gowtham and was by far the most economical fast bowler in his four-over spell of four for 28. The other fast bowlers were expensive, giving away 107 runs together off 11 overs, with no one registering an economy rate of less than 8.25.

Rabada ensured success against Chennai Super Kings as well, derailing the team’s chase of 176 with his spell of three for 26. Among his wickets was the key one of Faf du Plessis, who had unleashed fireworks in Super Kings’ previous game in a valiant effort, for 43.

Rabada is among the quickest bowlers in the competition, and combined with his guile, he becomes difficult for batsmen to get away. He is accurate, and possesses an excellent yorker in his arsenal.

He has been the X-factor for his side so far.