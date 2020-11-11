IPL 2020 Player of the Tournament: Jofra Archer, a one-man show

Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs, but one of its key players, Jofra Archer, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The England quick proved his mettle throughout the tournament and scalped 20 wickets in 14 outings, with 175 dot balls. Considered one of the game-changers, Archer had some cameos with the willow as well — slamming five boundaries and 10 sixes — which eventually helped him amass 305 MVP points.

“I am really grateful to receive this award,” Archer said.

Even though the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah had grabbed more wickets, Archer edged them out with an all-round show. “The season did not go for the team as well as we would have liked but I hope this shows a little bit of what I can do and hopefully I can get it another year as well,” the England star said.

This was Archer’s third stint with the Royals and the Barbadian made his presence felt, being one of the most consistent performers for the side.

With the wickets in the UAE offering pace, bounce and swing early in the innings, Archer thrived. Starting the proceedings with the new ball, he regularly clocked more than 140 kmph, making life difficult for the opponent batsmen.

“Jofra clearly was outstanding. His economy rates, probably one of the best for a fast bowler. His ability to take wickets upfront, putting his stamp on the game in the first over is incredible,” Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said.

“And also in the field and with the bat earlier in the tournament when he had some opportunities he showed what he can do there. He just showed his all-round game. He just keeps getting better, it is a scary thing how good he might be in time,” the coach said.

However, he never received the support from his fellow bowlers.

“We probably had too few contributors around him. Kartik Tyagi was a great find, a young under-19 bowler, we weren’t sure if he could take that big leap but he showed us he could, he held his nerve in critical moments and bowled some good death overs. He is only going to get better,” McDonald said, making it clear that it was literally a one-man show by the England pacer.