Dhoni’s longevity
4 The number of players who have led an IPL side after the age of 40 years. The late Shane Warne was the first to do so in 2010. However, in the first match of this year’s IPL in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans on 31 March 2023, M. S. Dhoni became the oldest skipper in IPL history, at 41 years, 267 days. He surpassed the previous record held by Rajasthan’s Shane Warne at 41y-249d.
Oldest to lead an IPL side
Age
Captain
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
41y-267d+
M. S. Dhoni
CSK
GT
Ahmedabad
31 Mar 2023
Lost
41y-249d
Shane Warne
RR
MI
Mumbai WS
20 May 2011
Won
41y-185d
Adam Gilchrist
PBKS
MI
Dharamsala
18 May 2013
Won
40y-133d
Rahul Dravid
RR
MI
Kolkata
24 May 2013
Lost
+ active player
5 The number of batters who have hit 200 or more sixes in their IPL career for one franchise. Dhoni, in the first IPL match of 2023 in Ahmedabad, became the latest to achieve this rare feat. He is also the first from CSK to do so. In second place is Suresh Raina, who has 180 sixes for CSK.
200+ sixes for one IPL team
Sixes
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Runs
Balls/sixes
239
Chris Gayle
RCB
84
84
2071
8.67
238
A. B. de Villiers
RCB
155
144
2831
11.89
224
Virat Kohli
RCB
224
217
5196
23.20
223
Kieron Pollard
MI
189
171
2316
10.39
202
M. S. Dhoni
CSK
205
181
3232
16.00
34 The number of wickets claimed by Umesh Yadav against the PBKS side. He thus became the highest wicket-taker against a particular opponent in IPL cricket history when he claimed the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the second match of the season in Mohali on 1 April 2023. Umesh has appeared for three franchises (DC, KKR, RCB) while claiming these wickets against PBKS.
Umesh Yadav in IPL against PBKS
For
Mts
Overs
Runs
Wkts
Ave.
Best
Delhi Capitals
4
15
97
6
16.17
3/19
Kolkata Knight Riders
12
45
335
19
17.63
4/23
Royal Challenger Bangalore
5
19
159
9
17.67
3/23
Total
21
79
591
34
17.38
4/23
Most wickets against one opponent in an IPL career
Wkts
Bowler
For
OPP
Mts
Ov
Runs
Ave
Career span
34
Umesh Yadav
DC/KKR/RCB
PBKS
21
79.0
591
17.38
2012-
33
Dwayne Bravo
CSK/GL
MI
52
77.2
616
18.67
2008-2022
33
Sunil Narine
KKR
PBKS
23
89.0
628
19.03
2012-
31
Lasith Malinga
MI
CSK
21
81.3
590
19.03
2009-2019
30
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
PWI/SRH
KKR
25
92.0
706
23.53
2011-2022
30
Amit Mishra
Del/DChr/SRH
RR
19
70.0
483
16.10
2008-2019
3 The number of batters who have made more runs in their IPL debut match than LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who made 73 against Delhi in Lucknow on 1 April 2023. He is, in fact, the first West Indian batter to register a fifty-plus score on IPL debut. The previous highest was the 38 by Lendl Simmons for MI against CSK in Mumbai WS on 10 May 2014.
Highest scores achieved on IPL debut
Runs
Batter
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
158*
Brendon McCullum
KKR
RCB
Bengaluru
18 Apr 2008
Won
116*
Mike Hussey
CSK
PBKS
Mohali
19 Apr 2008
Won
84*
Shaun Marsh
PBKS
DChr
Hyderabad
1 May 2008
Won
73
Kyle Mayers
LSG
DC
Lucknow
1 Apr 2023
Won
71
James Hopes
PBKS
CSK
Mohali
19 Apr 2008
Lost
71
Graeme Smith
RR
DChr
Hyderabad
24 Apr 2008
Won
Note: Kyle Mayers, in his next game against CSK, made 53, thus becoming the first player to register two fifties in his first two IPL games.
3 The number of batters who have the distinction of registering 50 or more scores of 50+ in their IPL career. RCB’s Virat Kohli, against MI, in Bengaluru on 2 Apr 2023 and PBKS’ Shikhar Dhawan, against RR, in Guwahati on 5 Apr 2023 made 82 not out and 86 not out respectively to become the latest to join this exclusive club, which had only David Warner as the sole member.
Most 50+ scores in IPL (including 100s)
50+
[100 50]
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave
HS
Career span
60
[4 56]
David Warner
DC/SRH
164
164
5974
42.07
126
2009-2023
50
[5 45]
Virat Kohli
RCB
225
217
6727
36.56
113
2008-2023
50
[2 48]
Shikhar Dhawan
DC/MI/DChrSRH/PBKS
208
207
6370
35.59
106*
2008-2023
43
[3 40]
A. B. de Villiers
DC/RCB
184
170
5162
39.71
133*
2008-2021
41
[1 40]
Rohit Sharma
DChr/MI
228
223
5880
30.15
109*
2008-2023
40
[1 39]
Suresh Raina
CSK/GL
205
200
5528
32.52
100*
2008-2021
5 The number of overseas bowlers who have claimed a five-wicket haul at an economy of four or fewer runs per over. LSG’s Mark Wood became the latest to join this elite list of overseas bowlers to achieve this in IPL cricket.
Most economical five-wicket hauls by overseas bowlers in IPL
Eco
Bowler
Bowling
(Ov)
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
3.27
Alzarri Joseph
6/12
(3.4)
MI
SRH
Hyderabad
6 Apr 2019
W
3.50
Sohail Tanvir
6/14
(4.0)
RR
CSK
Jaipur
4 May 2008
W
3.50
Mark Wood
5/14
(4.0)
LSG
DC
Lucknow
1 Apr 2023
W
3.55
Lasith Malinga
5/13
(3.4)
MI
DC
Delhi
10 Apr 2011
W
4.00
James Faulkner
5/16
(4.0)
RR
SRH
Hyderabad
17 May 2013
L
2 The number of English bowlers who have the distinction of claiming a five-wicket haul in the IPL. LSG’s Mark Wood’s 5/14 against Delhi in Lucknow on 1 April 2013 made him the latest English bowler to do so. His figures are also now the best for an England bowler in the IPL. Dimitri Mascarenhas’ 5/25 was the previous best.
Best bowling figures by an England player in IPL
Figures
Bowler
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
5/14
Mark Wood
LSG
DC
Lucknow
1 Apr 2023
Won
5/25
Dimitri Mascarenhas
PBKS
PWI
Mohali
12 Apr 2012
Won
4/11
Chris Jordan
RCB
GL
Bengaluru
14 May 2016
Won
4/11
Sam Curran
PBKS
DC
Mohali
1 Apr 2019
Won
4/26
Moeen Ali
CSK
LSG
Chennai
3 Apr 2023
Won
4 The number of occasions when the top three players in the batting order from the same team managed to register scores of 50+ in an IPL innings. The match in Hyderabad provided the latest instance when the top three Rajasthan batters achieved this against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April 2023.
The top three in the batting order scoring fifty-plus scores in an innings in IPL
Players
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Mahela Jayawardene 55, Virender Sehwag 73, Kevin Pietersen 50
DC (207/5)
MI
Delhi
27 Apr 2012
Won
David Warner 51, Shikhar Dhawan 77, Kane Williamson 54*
SRH (207/3)
PBKS
Mohali
28 Apr 2017
Won
Shubman Gill 76, Chris Lynn 54, Andre Russell 80*
KKR (232/2)
MI
Kolkata
28 Apr 2019
Won
Yashashvi Jaiswal 54, Jos Buttler 54, Sanju Samson 55
RR (203/5)
SRH
Hyderabad
2 Apr 2023
Won
16 The number of bowlers to claim 300 or more wickets in their T20 career. Yuzvendra Chahal, in the Hyderabad game against Sunrisers, became the latest to achieve this on 2 April 2023. He also became the first Indian in T20 history to reach this landmark.
Most T20 wickets by Indian bowlers
Wkts
Bowler
Span
Mts
Ave.
Eco
5w
Best
304
Yuzvendra Chahal
2009-
266
23.68
7.60
2
6/25
289
R. Ashwin
2007-
298
25.87
6.96
0
4/8
276
Piyush Chawla
2007-
262
24.43
7.41
0
4/17
274
Amit Mishra
2007-
245
22.30
7.14
2
5/17
257
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
2009-
251
25.29
7.17
3
5/4
256
Jasprit Bumrah
2013-
210
21.54
7.04
1
5/10
68 Shardul Thakur’s match-winning knock for KKR against RCB in Kolkata on 6 April 2023. His score is now the joint second-highest by any lower-order batter from number 7 and below in IPL history.
Highest scores by lower-order batters from number 7 and below in IPL
Runs
Bat#
Batter
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
88*
7
Andre Russell
KKR
CSK
Chennai
10 Apr 2018
Lost
68
7
Dwayne Bravo
CSK
MI
Mumbai WS
7 Apr 2018
Won
68
7
Shardul Thakur
KKR
RCB
Kolkata
6 Apr 2023
Won
66
7
Andre Russell
KKR
PBKS
Pune
18 Apr 2015
Won
66*
8
Pat Cummins
KKR
CSK
Mumbai WS
21 Apr 2021
Lost
66*
7
Dinesh Karthik
RCB
DC
Mumbai WS
16 Apr 2022
Won
All records are correct and updated until 7 April 2023