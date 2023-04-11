Magazine

Statsman: At 41, MS Dhoni is the oldest skipper in IPL history

He is also only the fifth batter to hit more than 200 sixes in IPL for one franchise

Mohandas Menon
11 April, 2023 12:39 IST
Fine wine: MS Dhoni plays a fine shot against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fine wine: MS Dhoni plays a fine shot against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dhoni’s longevity


4 The number of players who have led an IPL side after the age of 40 years. The late Shane Warne was the first to do so in 2010. However, in the first match of this year’s IPL in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans on 31 March 2023, M. S. Dhoni became the oldest skipper in IPL history, at 41 years, 267 days. He surpassed the previous record held by Rajasthan’s Shane Warne at 41y-249d.

Oldest to lead an IPL side

Age

Captain

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

41y-267d+

M. S. Dhoni

CSK

GT

Ahmedabad

31 Mar 2023

Lost

41y-249d

Shane Warne

RR

MI

Mumbai WS

20 May 2011

Won

41y-185d

Adam Gilchrist

PBKS

MI

Dharamsala

18 May 2013

Won

40y-133d

Rahul Dravid

RR

MI

Kolkata

24 May 2013

Lost

+ active player


5 The number of batters who have hit 200 or more sixes in their IPL career for one franchise. Dhoni, in the first IPL match of 2023 in Ahmedabad, became the latest to achieve this rare feat. He is also the first from CSK to do so. In second place is Suresh Raina, who has 180 sixes for CSK.

200+ sixes for one IPL team

Sixes

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Runs

Balls/sixes

239

Chris Gayle

RCB

84

84

2071

8.67

238

A. B. de Villiers

RCB

155

144

2831

11.89

224

Virat Kohli

RCB

224

217

5196

23.20

223

Kieron Pollard

MI

189

171

2316

10.39

202

M. S. Dhoni

CSK

205

181

3232

16.00


34 The number of wickets claimed by Umesh Yadav against the PBKS side. He thus became the highest wicket-taker against a particular opponent in IPL cricket history when he claimed the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the second match of the season in Mohali on 1 April 2023. Umesh has appeared for three franchises (DC, KKR, RCB) while claiming these wickets against PBKS.

Umesh Yadav in IPL against PBKS

For

Mts

Overs

Runs

Wkts

Ave.

Best

Delhi Capitals

4

15

97

6

16.17

3/19

Kolkata Knight Riders

12

45

335

19

17.63

4/23

Royal Challenger Bangalore

5

19

159

9

17.67

3/23

Total

21

79

591

34

17.38

4/23


Most wickets against one opponent in an IPL career

Wkts

Bowler

For

OPP

Mts

Ov

Runs

Ave

Career span

34

Umesh Yadav

DC/KKR/RCB

PBKS

21

79.0

591

17.38

2012-

33

Dwayne Bravo

CSK/GL

MI

52

77.2

616

18.67

2008-2022

33

Sunil Narine

KKR

PBKS

23

89.0

628

19.03

2012-

31

Lasith Malinga

MI

CSK

21

81.3

590

19.03

2009-2019

30

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

PWI/SRH

KKR

25

92.0

706

23.53

2011-2022

30

Amit Mishra

Del/DChr/SRH

RR

19

70.0

483

16.10

2008-2019


3 The number of batters who have made more runs in their IPL debut match than LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who made 73 against Delhi in Lucknow on 1 April 2023. He is, in fact, the first West Indian batter to register a fifty-plus score on IPL debut. The previous highest was the 38 by Lendl Simmons for MI against CSK in Mumbai WS on 10 May 2014.

Highest scores achieved on IPL debut

Runs

Batter

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

158*

Brendon McCullum

KKR

RCB

Bengaluru

18 Apr 2008

Won

116*

Mike Hussey

CSK

PBKS

Mohali

19 Apr 2008

Won

84*

Shaun Marsh

PBKS

DChr

Hyderabad

1 May 2008

Won

73

Kyle Mayers

LSG

DC

Lucknow

1 Apr 2023

Won

71

James Hopes

PBKS

CSK

Mohali

19 Apr 2008

Lost

71

Graeme Smith

RR

DChr

Hyderabad

24 Apr 2008

Won

Note: Kyle Mayers, in his next game against CSK, made 53, thus becoming the first player to register two fifties in his first two IPL games.


3 The number of batters who have the distinction of registering 50 or more scores of 50+ in their IPL career. RCB’s Virat Kohli, against MI, in Bengaluru on 2 Apr 2023 and PBKS’ Shikhar Dhawan, against RR, in Guwahati on 5 Apr 2023 made 82 not out and 86 not out respectively to become the latest to join this exclusive club, which had only David Warner as the sole member.

Most 50+ scores in IPL (including 100s)

50+

[100 50]

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave

HS

Career span

60

[4 56]

David Warner

DC/SRH

164

164

5974

42.07

126

2009-2023

50

[5 45]

Virat Kohli

RCB

225

217

6727

36.56

113

2008-2023

50

[2 48]

Shikhar Dhawan

DC/MI/DChrSRH/PBKS

208

207

6370

35.59

106*

2008-2023

43

[3 40]

A. B. de Villiers

DC/RCB

184

170

5162

39.71

133*

2008-2021

41

[1 40]

Rohit Sharma

DChr/MI

228

223

5880

30.15

109*

2008-2023

40

[1 39]

Suresh Raina

CSK/GL

205

200

5528

32.52

100*

2008-2021


5 The number of overseas bowlers who have claimed a five-wicket haul at an economy of four or fewer runs per over. LSG’s Mark Wood became the latest to join this elite list of overseas bowlers to achieve this in IPL cricket.

Most economical five-wicket hauls by overseas bowlers in IPL

Eco

Bowler

Bowling

(Ov)

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

3.27

Alzarri Joseph

6/12

(3.4)

MI

SRH

Hyderabad

6 Apr 2019

W

3.50

Sohail Tanvir

6/14

(4.0)

RR

CSK

Jaipur

4 May 2008

W

3.50

Mark Wood

5/14

(4.0)

LSG

DC

Lucknow

1 Apr 2023

W

3.55

Lasith Malinga

5/13

(3.4)

MI

DC

Delhi

10 Apr 2011

W

4.00

James Faulkner

5/16

(4.0)

RR

SRH

Hyderabad

17 May 2013

L


2 The number of English bowlers who have the distinction of claiming a five-wicket haul in the IPL. LSG’s Mark Wood’s 5/14 against Delhi in Lucknow on 1 April 2013 made him the latest English bowler to do so. His figures are also now the best for an England bowler in the IPL. Dimitri Mascarenhas’ 5/25 was the previous best.

Best bowling figures by an England player in IPL

Figures

Bowler

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

5/14

Mark Wood

LSG

DC

Lucknow

1 Apr 2023

Won

5/25

Dimitri Mascarenhas

PBKS

PWI

Mohali

12 Apr 2012

Won

4/11

Chris Jordan

RCB

GL

Bengaluru

14 May 2016

Won

4/11

Sam Curran

PBKS

DC

Mohali

1 Apr 2019

Won

4/26

Moeen Ali

CSK

LSG

Chennai

3 Apr 2023

Won


4 The number of occasions when the top three players in the batting order from the same team managed to register scores of 50+ in an IPL innings. The match in Hyderabad provided the latest instance when the top three Rajasthan batters achieved this against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April 2023.

The top three in the batting order scoring fifty-plus scores in an innings in IPL

Players

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Mahela Jayawardene 55, Virender Sehwag 73, Kevin Pietersen 50

DC (207/5)

MI

Delhi

27 Apr 2012

Won

David Warner 51, Shikhar Dhawan 77, Kane Williamson 54*

SRH (207/3)

PBKS

Mohali

28 Apr 2017

Won

Shubman Gill 76, Chris Lynn 54, Andre Russell 80*

KKR (232/2)

MI

Kolkata

28 Apr 2019

Won

Yashashvi Jaiswal 54, Jos Buttler 54, Sanju Samson 55

RR (203/5)

SRH

Hyderabad

2 Apr 2023

Won


16 The number of bowlers to claim 300 or more wickets in their T20 career. Yuzvendra Chahal, in the Hyderabad game against Sunrisers, became the latest to achieve this on 2 April 2023. He also became the first Indian in T20 history to reach this landmark.

Most T20 wickets by Indian bowlers

Wkts

Bowler

Span

Mts

Ave.

Eco

5w

Best

304

Yuzvendra Chahal

2009-

266

23.68

7.60

2

6/25

289

R. Ashwin

2007-

298

25.87

6.96

0

4/8

276

Piyush Chawla

2007-

262

24.43

7.41

0

4/17

274

Amit Mishra

2007-

245

22.30

7.14

2

5/17

257

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2009-

251

25.29

7.17

3

5/4

256

Jasprit Bumrah

2013-

210

21.54

7.04

1

5/10


68 Shardul Thakur’s match-winning knock for KKR against RCB in Kolkata on 6 April 2023. His score is now the joint second-highest by any lower-order batter from number 7 and below in IPL history.

Highest scores by lower-order batters from number 7 and below in IPL

Runs

Bat#

Batter

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

88*

7

Andre Russell

KKR

CSK

Chennai

10 Apr 2018

Lost

68

7

Dwayne Bravo

CSK

MI

Mumbai WS

7 Apr 2018

Won

68

7

Shardul Thakur

KKR

RCB

Kolkata

6 Apr 2023

Won

66

7

Andre Russell

KKR

PBKS

Pune

18 Apr 2015

Won

66*

8

Pat Cummins

KKR

CSK

Mumbai WS

21 Apr 2021

Lost

66*

7

Dinesh Karthik

RCB

DC

Mumbai WS

16 Apr 2022

Won


All records are correct and updated until 7 April 2023

