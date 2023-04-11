Dhoni’s longevity





4 The number of players who have led an IPL side after the age of 40 years. The late Shane Warne was the first to do so in 2010. However, in the first match of this year’s IPL in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans on 31 March 2023, M. S. Dhoni became the oldest skipper in IPL history, at 41 years, 267 days. He surpassed the previous record held by Rajasthan’s Shane Warne at 41y-249d.

Oldest to lead an IPL side

Age Captain For Opp Venue Date Result 41y-267d+ M. S. Dhoni CSK GT Ahmedabad 31 Mar 2023 Lost 41y-249d Shane Warne RR MI Mumbai WS 20 May 2011 Won 41y-185d Adam Gilchrist PBKS MI Dharamsala 18 May 2013 Won 40y-133d Rahul Dravid RR MI Kolkata 24 May 2013 Lost

+ active player





5 The number of batters who have hit 200 or more sixes in their IPL career for one franchise. Dhoni, in the first IPL match of 2023 in Ahmedabad, became the latest to achieve this rare feat. He is also the first from CSK to do so. In second place is Suresh Raina, who has 180 sixes for CSK.

200+ sixes for one IPL team

Sixes Batter For Mts Inns Runs Balls/sixes 239 Chris Gayle RCB 84 84 2071 8.67 238 A. B. de Villiers RCB 155 144 2831 11.89 224 Virat Kohli RCB 224 217 5196 23.20 223 Kieron Pollard MI 189 171 2316 10.39 202 M. S. Dhoni CSK 205 181 3232 16.00





34 The number of wickets claimed by Umesh Yadav against the PBKS side. He thus became the highest wicket-taker against a particular opponent in IPL cricket history when he claimed the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the second match of the season in Mohali on 1 April 2023. Umesh has appeared for three franchises (DC, KKR, RCB) while claiming these wickets against PBKS.

Umesh Yadav in IPL against PBKS

For Mts Overs Runs Wkts Ave. Best Delhi Capitals 4 15 97 6 16.17 3/19 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 45 335 19 17.63 4/23 Royal Challenger Bangalore 5 19 159 9 17.67 3/23 Total 21 79 591 34 17.38 4/23





Most wickets against one opponent in an IPL career

Wkts Bowler For OPP Mts Ov Runs Ave Career span 34 Umesh Yadav DC/KKR/RCB PBKS 21 79.0 591 17.38 2012- 33 Dwayne Bravo CSK/GL MI 52 77.2 616 18.67 2008-2022 33 Sunil Narine KKR PBKS 23 89.0 628 19.03 2012- 31 Lasith Malinga MI CSK 21 81.3 590 19.03 2009-2019 30 Bhuvneshwar Kumar PWI/SRH KKR 25 92.0 706 23.53 2011-2022 30 Amit Mishra Del/DChr/SRH RR 19 70.0 483 16.10 2008-2019





3 The number of batters who have made more runs in their IPL debut match than LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who made 73 against Delhi in Lucknow on 1 April 2023. He is, in fact, the first West Indian batter to register a fifty-plus score on IPL debut. The previous highest was the 38 by Lendl Simmons for MI against CSK in Mumbai WS on 10 May 2014.

Highest scores achieved on IPL debut

Runs Batter For Opp Venue Date Result 158* Brendon McCullum KKR RCB Bengaluru 18 Apr 2008 Won 116* Mike Hussey CSK PBKS Mohali 19 Apr 2008 Won 84* Shaun Marsh PBKS DChr Hyderabad 1 May 2008 Won 73 Kyle Mayers LSG DC Lucknow 1 Apr 2023 Won 71 James Hopes PBKS CSK Mohali 19 Apr 2008 Lost 71 Graeme Smith RR DChr Hyderabad 24 Apr 2008 Won

Note: Kyle Mayers, in his next game against CSK, made 53, thus becoming the first player to register two fifties in his first two IPL games.





3 The number of batters who have the distinction of registering 50 or more scores of 50+ in their IPL career. RCB’s Virat Kohli, against MI, in Bengaluru on 2 Apr 2023 and PBKS’ Shikhar Dhawan, against RR, in Guwahati on 5 Apr 2023 made 82 not out and 86 not out respectively to become the latest to join this exclusive club, which had only David Warner as the sole member.

Most 50+ scores in IPL (including 100s)

50+ [100 50] Batter For Mts Inns Runs Ave HS Career span 60 [4 56] David Warner DC/SRH 164 164 5974 42.07 126 2009-2023 50 [5 45] Virat Kohli RCB 225 217 6727 36.56 113 2008-2023 50 [2 48] Shikhar Dhawan DC/MI/DChrSRH/PBKS 208 207 6370 35.59 106* 2008-2023 43 [3 40] A. B. de Villiers DC/RCB 184 170 5162 39.71 133* 2008-2021 41 [1 40] Rohit Sharma DChr/MI 228 223 5880 30.15 109* 2008-2023 40 [1 39] Suresh Raina CSK/GL 205 200 5528 32.52 100* 2008-2021





5 The number of overseas bowlers who have claimed a five-wicket haul at an economy of four or fewer runs per over. LSG’s Mark Wood became the latest to join this elite list of overseas bowlers to achieve this in IPL cricket.

Most economical five-wicket hauls by overseas bowlers in IPL

Eco Bowler Bowling (Ov) For Opp Venue Date Result 3.27 Alzarri Joseph 6/12 (3.4) MI SRH Hyderabad 6 Apr 2019 W 3.50 Sohail Tanvir 6/14 (4.0) RR CSK Jaipur 4 May 2008 W 3.50 Mark Wood 5/14 (4.0) LSG DC Lucknow 1 Apr 2023 W 3.55 Lasith Malinga 5/13 (3.4) MI DC Delhi 10 Apr 2011 W 4.00 James Faulkner 5/16 (4.0) RR SRH Hyderabad 17 May 2013 L





2 The number of English bowlers who have the distinction of claiming a five-wicket haul in the IPL. LSG’s Mark Wood’s 5/14 against Delhi in Lucknow on 1 April 2013 made him the latest English bowler to do so. His figures are also now the best for an England bowler in the IPL. Dimitri Mascarenhas’ 5/25 was the previous best.

Best bowling figures by an England player in IPL

Figures Bowler For Agst Venue Date Result 5/14 Mark Wood LSG DC Lucknow 1 Apr 2023 Won 5/25 Dimitri Mascarenhas PBKS PWI Mohali 12 Apr 2012 Won 4/11 Chris Jordan RCB GL Bengaluru 14 May 2016 Won 4/11 Sam Curran PBKS DC Mohali 1 Apr 2019 Won 4/26 Moeen Ali CSK LSG Chennai 3 Apr 2023 Won





4 The number of occasions when the top three players in the batting order from the same team managed to register scores of 50+ in an IPL innings. The match in Hyderabad provided the latest instance when the top three Rajasthan batters achieved this against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April 2023.

The top three in the batting order scoring fifty-plus scores in an innings in IPL

Players For Against Venue Date Result Mahela Jayawardene 55, Virender Sehwag 73, Kevin Pietersen 50 DC (207/5) MI Delhi 27 Apr 2012 Won David Warner 51, Shikhar Dhawan 77, Kane Williamson 54* SRH (207/3) PBKS Mohali 28 Apr 2017 Won Shubman Gill 76, Chris Lynn 54, Andre Russell 80* KKR (232/2) MI Kolkata 28 Apr 2019 Won Yashashvi Jaiswal 54, Jos Buttler 54, Sanju Samson 55 RR (203/5) SRH Hyderabad 2 Apr 2023 Won





16 The number of bowlers to claim 300 or more wickets in their T20 career. Yuzvendra Chahal, in the Hyderabad game against Sunrisers, became the latest to achieve this on 2 April 2023. He also became the first Indian in T20 history to reach this landmark.

Most T20 wickets by Indian bowlers

Wkts Bowler Span Mts Ave. Eco 5w Best 304 Yuzvendra Chahal 2009- 266 23.68 7.60 2 6/25 289 R. Ashwin 2007- 298 25.87 6.96 0 4/8 276 Piyush Chawla 2007- 262 24.43 7.41 0 4/17 274 Amit Mishra 2007- 245 22.30 7.14 2 5/17 257 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2009- 251 25.29 7.17 3 5/4 256 Jasprit Bumrah 2013- 210 21.54 7.04 1 5/10





68 Shardul Thakur’s match-winning knock for KKR against RCB in Kolkata on 6 April 2023. His score is now the joint second-highest by any lower-order batter from number 7 and below in IPL history.

Highest scores by lower-order batters from number 7 and below in IPL

Runs Bat# Batter For Opp Venue Date Result 88* 7 Andre Russell KKR CSK Chennai 10 Apr 2018 Lost 68 7 Dwayne Bravo CSK MI Mumbai WS 7 Apr 2018 Won 68 7 Shardul Thakur KKR RCB Kolkata 6 Apr 2023 Won 66 7 Andre Russell KKR PBKS Pune 18 Apr 2015 Won 66* 8 Pat Cummins KKR CSK Mumbai WS 21 Apr 2021 Lost 66* 7 Dinesh Karthik RCB DC Mumbai WS 16 Apr 2022 Won





All records are correct and updated until 7 April 2023