T20 World Cup: Intense competition in the offing in Group 1

The West Indies will start as a favourite in Group 1 when the T20 World Cup gets underway in the United Arab Emirates. The defending champion, which has an enviable track record in the tournament — having won the title twice, in 2012 and 2016 — has the firepower to dominate its opponents, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard.

A side that features Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo has to be taken seriously, and with most of its players having competed in the Indian Premier League, in the United Arab Emirates, it will be a huge boost for the team with these players used to the conditions.

Morgan’s form, a concern for England

While all eyes will be on the men from the Caribbean, Group 1 will witness some intense action, with England, Australia and South Africa in the fray. Even though England will be without the services of its key men — Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran — the side, led by Eoin Morgan, still has enough talent in its arsenal to get going. However, captain Morgan’s form remains a concern and it would be crucial for the side to regroup quickly and fix the loose ends. With Tymal Mills back in the squad, there is enough experience, but executing the plans and handling pressure will be the key.

READ: Australia team preview - Chasing a missing piece in its trophy cabinet

Aussies bank on bowlers

Australia, too, has big names in its ranks. However, just like England, there are concerns over its top-order batting — especially with David Warner struggling to find rhythm. The seasoned campaigner had a forgettable IPL campaign, where he just played two games in the second leg and had to warm the bench thereafter due to a lean patch. Captain Aaron Finch, however, has indicated that the side will not change its opening pair and he will start the proceedings with Warner. While the team will rely heavily on its bowlers — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — all eyes will be on Glenn Maxwell, who has had an exciting IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

South Africa, the dark horse

The pool will be completed by the winner of Group A in the qualifiers and the runner-up of Group B. However, the team that could emerge as a dark horse is South Africa. The team does not have an impressive track record in the ICC events and has been largely inconsistent lately, but that could actually help the Temba Bavuma-led side to play freely. Imran Tahir and Chris Morris will be missed, and there are fitness concerns over captain Bavuma, who recently had a surgery on his broken thumb. While the team management is confident that he will be fit for the marquee event, the side will expect its bowlers — Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje — to come good.