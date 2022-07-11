Motorsport

Austrian GP top three handed suspended 10,000 euro fines

Austrian Grand Prix podium finishers Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were handed fines for a breach of post-race procedures.

Reuters
11 July, 2022 11:21 IST
11 July, 2022 11:21 IST
Ferrari’s Leclerc won the race at the Red Bull Ring with championship leader Verstappen second for Red Bull and Hamilton, the sport’s most successful driver of all time, third for Mercedes. 

Ferrari’s Leclerc won the race at the Red Bull Ring with championship leader Verstappen second for Red Bull and Hamilton, the sport’s most successful driver of all time, third for Mercedes.  | Photo Credit: AP

Austrian Grand Prix podium finishers Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were handed fines for a breach of post-race procedures.

Austrian Grand Prix podium finishers Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were handed fines on Sunday for a breach of post-race procedures.

Race stewards summoned Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes representatives after the podium celebrations following a report from the race director.

They said video evidence had confirmed the drivers’ physios and/or drivers’ assistants had entered parce ferme, the closed pit lane area, without permission and in violation of an established procedure.

Also Read
Post-race penalty robs Jehan Daruvala of second spot in Austria

The ban on them entering the area is to ensure no items are handed to drivers before they are weighed.

The stewards said the fine was suspended for the remainder of the season and warned drivers that the individuals concerned could have their passes revoked if there was a “systemic violation”.

Ferrari’s Leclerc won the race at the Red Bull Ring with championship leader Verstappen second for Red Bull and Hamilton, the sport’s most successful driver of all time, third for Mercedes. 

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton escapes serious injury thanks to halo

George Russell joins Lewis Hamilton in all-British Mercedes line-up in 2022

Alonso's F1 return - the wait is almost over

Slide shows

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Scenes from the Singapore Grand Prix

World Rally Championship - Rally Australia

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us