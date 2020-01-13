F1: Ferrari star Leclerc vows no repeat of Vettel crash

Charles Leclerc has vowed there will be no repeat of the incident that saw him crash with Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel in Brazil.

The pair collided in the penultimate grand prix of the 2019 Formula One season as their long-running rivalry came to a head in an embarrassing incident for the Scuderia, with both drivers forced to retire.

Team principal Mattia Binotto insisted the air had been cleared and Leclerc ​– who in December signed fresh terms until 2024 – is confident the pair can use their competitive nature to positive effect this season.

"We are extremely competitive and sometimes on track we might have some frictions," Leclerc told Autosport.

"But in the end we are mature enough to know that what happened on track is on track and off it we are different.

"The most important thing is we work together well off track to develop the car in the best way possible and of course not exceed the limits when we are on track like we have seen in Brazil.

"But I think it was a good lesson for both of us and it won't happen again."

Leclerc, 10 years Vettel's junior, finished 24 points ahead of his teammate in the standings last season.