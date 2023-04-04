Motorsport

Italian police arrests four for stealing Leclerc’s watch

Leclerc, who is from Monte Carlo, had his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece stolen from his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio last April.

Reuters
ROME 04 April, 2023 17:59 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ferrari’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc

FILE PHOTO: Ferrari’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italian police has arrested four people wanted in connection with the theft of a luxury watch from Ferrari’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc last year.

The police said in a statement that it found two “valuable watches, the provenance of which will be investigated further,” while searching the house of one of the suspects.

The theft took place when the Formula One driver was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets who asked for a selfie.

An investigative source said it was not yet possible to say if either of the watches found were the one stolen from Leclerc.

