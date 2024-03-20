MagazineBuy Print

EU general court says former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from sanctions list

Mazepin was added to the list of people sanctioned by the 27-nation bloc two years ago, in the wake of Russia's invasion, because of his father's connections to the Kremlin. He subsequently lost his F1 seat with Haas.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 15:18 IST , BRUSSELS

AP
Nikita Mazepin arrives at the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar.
Nikita Mazepin arrives at the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nikita Mazepin arrives at the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

The General Court of the European Union said on Wednesday that ex-Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from the EU list of persons subjected to restrictive measures for their role in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Mazepin was added to the list of people sanctioned by the 27-nation bloc two years ago, in the wake of Russia’s invasion, because of his father’s connections to the Kremlin. He subsequently lost his F1 seat with Haas.

The EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. The measures have targeted the energy sector, banks, the world’s biggest diamond mining company, businesses and markets, and made Russian officials subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

Among the individuals targeted are Mazepin and his father, Dmitry, the owner and chief executive of the mineral fertiliser company Uralchem.

Nikita Mazepin claimed the EU made an error of assessment when he was sanctioned. The court ruled in his favor, saying in a statement “the family connection with his father, Russian businessperson Dmitry Mazepin, is not sufficient for him to be regarded as being linked to his father by common interests and, therefore, for him to be maintained on those lists.”

Two years ago, the EU said Dmitry Mazepin was a member Putin’s “closest circle,” and Nikita was a “natural person” to add to the list because of his connections to his father.

Mazepin’s contract with Formula One team Haas was terminated by the American-owned team following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mazepin said he was shocked at losing his Formula One ride and that he would create a foundation to help athletes excluded from competition as a result of Russia’s war.

At the time, Haas F1 also terminated its contract with sponsor Uralkali.

After the war started, motorsport’s governing body, the FIA banned Russia from all international events but allowed individual drivers as neutrals without their national symbols, flags, colours, and anthems.

Related Topics

Nikita Mazepin

