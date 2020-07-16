Motorsport Motorsport F1: George Russell says he is staying with Williams next year Russell is backed by Mercedes and had been seen as a possible replacement for Valtteri Bottas. The Finn looks set to extend his stay with Mercedes. Reuters Budapest 16 July, 2020 19:30 IST George Russell, who signed a three-year deal with Williams before joining last season, said he did not feel ‘overlooked’ by Mercedes. - Getty Images Reuters Budapest 16 July, 2020 19:30 IST British Formula One driver George Russell said on Thursday he was staying with Williams next season, ending speculation about a possible move to champions Mercedes, alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi.“I will be staying with Williams for 2021. You've heard it here first,” the 22-year-old, now in his second season in Formula One, told a video news conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.Hungarian GP Preview: Hamilton aims for another Formula One recordRussell is backed by Mercedes and had been seen as a possible replacement for Valtteri Bottas, who is out of contract at the end of the year but now looking sure to stay with the champions.Media reports have suggested Bottas has agreed a deal in principle.The Finn won this month's season-opener in Austria and is leading his team-mate and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton by six points in the standings after two races.Russell, who signed a three-year deal with Williams before joining last season, said he did not feel ‘overlooked’ by Mercedes.“I'm not disappointed in Mercedes at all,” he said. “There was nothing more they could do. Claire (Williams) was very firm with her decision that she was not willing, or not ready, to let me go.ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton wins Styrian GP in Mercedes one-two“Ultimately as I have a contract with Williams I have to respect that decision. I'm here and I'll be giving everything I've got for Williams this year and into next year.”Latifi, a rookie this season, also has a multi-year deal with Williams. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos