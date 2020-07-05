Home F1 Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas wins dramatic season opener Charles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his first podium after Lewis Hamilton collected a penalty. Reuters 05 July, 2020 20:54 IST Race winner Valtteri Bottas, second placed Charles Leclerc and third placed Lando Norris stand on the podium after the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 July, 2020 20:54 IST Finland's Valtteri Bottas won a dramatic first race of the delayed Formula One season for champions Mercedes in Austria on Sunday, with the safety car driver kept busy and only 11 of the 20 cars finishing. Mercedes' Dual-Axis Steering: all you need to know Charles Leclerc finished a surprise second for Ferrari with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his first podium after six times world champion Lewis Hamilton collected a five second time penalty that dropped him from second.The race at the Red Bull Ring was held without spectators for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.More to follow... Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos