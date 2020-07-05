F1 In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Here's the action from the season-opening race in pictures. Team Sportstar Spielberg (Austria) 05 July, 2020 22:42 IST Team Sportstar Spielberg (Austria) 05 July, 2020 22:42 IST A jet flies over the stands prior the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: AP 1/9 Drivers take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Photo: AP 2/9 Valtteri Bottas lead from the start to seal the win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: AP 3/9 Stands were empty at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix as it was held behind closed doors. Photo: AP 4/9 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Alexander Albon collided in Austria for the second successive season - costing both drivers a place on the podium. Photo: REUTERS 5/9 Valtteri Bottas has won the season-opening race once again, after winning in Australia in 2019. Photo: REUTERS 6/9 Lando Norris celebrates his maiden podium after finishing third at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: AP 7/9 Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on the podium at the end of Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 8/9 Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc (L) and Lando Norris (R) show their support in Formula One's fight against racism. Photo: AP 9/9