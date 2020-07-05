F1

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Here's the action from the season-opening race in pictures.

Team Sportstar
Spielberg (Austria) 05 July, 2020 22:42 IST
A jet flies over the stands prior the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: AP
Drivers take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Photo: AP
Valtteri Bottas lead from the start to seal the win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: AP
Stands were empty at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix as it was held behind closed doors. Photo: AP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Alexander Albon collided in Austria for the second successive season - costing both drivers a place on the podium. Photo: REUTERS
Valtteri Bottas has won the season-opening race once again, after winning in Australia in 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Lando Norris celebrates his maiden podium after finishing third at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: AP
Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on the podium at the end of Austrian Grand Prix. Photo: GETTY IMAGES
Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc (L) and Lando Norris (R) show their support in Formula One's fight against racism. Photo: AP
