F1

Austrian GP: Vettel fined for walking out of F1 briefing in frustration

The summons came after Saturday’s sprint race, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix and also awards points to the top eight.

Reuters
09 July, 2022 22:41 IST
09 July, 2022 22:41 IST
The German, who retired from the sprint after a clash with Williams’ Alex Albon, was classified 19th after Alpine’s Fernando Alonso failed to start.

The German, who retired from the sprint after a clash with Williams’ Alex Albon, was classified 19th after Alpine’s Fernando Alonso failed to start. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The summons came after Saturday’s sprint race, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix and also awards points to the top eight.

Four time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was handed a suspended 25,000 euro ($25,457) fine on Saturday for walking out of an Austrian Grand Prix drivers’ briefing.

Stewards said in a statement that the Aston Martin driver had left without permission after “expressing frustration at the meeting”.

“Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend,” they added.

“Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.”

Also Read
F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

The stewards noted that the 35-year-old had subsequently met the race director, who said Vettel apologised unreservedly and then had “a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting”.

The fine was suspended for the remainder of the season, subject to any further breach of the sporting regulations or international sporting code.

The summons came after Saturday’s sprint race, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix and also awards points to the top eight. Vettel started in last place for Aston Martin.

The German, who retired from the sprint after a clash with Williams’ Alex Albon, was classified 19th after Alpine’s Fernando Alonso failed to start.

Six other drivers were summoned for alleged breaches of the start regulations by receiving messages on the second formation lap.

They were Mexican Sergio Perez, Mercedes’ George Russell, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Haas’s Mick Schumacher, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton escapes serious injury thanks to halo

George Russell joins Lewis Hamilton in all-British Mercedes line-up in 2022

Alonso's F1 return - the wait is almost over

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

British GP: Stars at Silverstone

Connect With Us

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows