F1

Ferrari's Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home in Monaco.

Reuters
14 January, 2021 20:36 IST

Charles Leclerc is currently self-isolating at his home in Monaco.   -  Reuters Photo

Reuters
14 January, 2021 20:36 IST

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.

Ferrari said the 23-year-old had mild symptoms and had notified the team immediately, as well as informing everyone he had recently been in contact with.

  Dugout videos