Ferrari's Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home in Monaco. Reuters 14 January, 2021 20:36 IST Charles Leclerc is currently self-isolating at his home in Monaco. - Reuters Photo Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.Ferrari said the 23-year-old had mild symptoms and had notified the team immediately, as well as informing everyone he had recently been in contact with.