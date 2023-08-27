MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly completing the podium at Zandvoort.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 21:09 IST , Zandvoort, Netherlands - 0 MINS READ

AFP
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after crossing the line to win the Dutch Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after crossing the line to win the Dutch Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after crossing the line to win the Dutch Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Max Verstappen won a chaotic, deluge-hit and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to match Sebastian Vettel’s record run of nine consecutive victories.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly completing the podium at Zandvoort.

“Fantastic job, the weather didn’t make it easy for us,” said Red Bull’s double world champion.

The home favourite’s 11th success from the 13 races staged this season extended his lead in the championship and moved him ever closer to a third straight world title.

“I’m incredibly proud, I had goose bumps with the national anthem playing at the start, an incredible atmosphere” said Verstappen, to roars of delight from his orange army of fans.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Dutch Grand Prix /

Sebastian Vettel /

Fernando Alonso /

Pierre Gasly

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out for a while
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyes semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory
    AFP
  2. Vettel texted Verstappen his support in record bid
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Verstappen in pole position for Dutch Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Ricciardo hoping to make a quick recovery from broken hand
    AFP
  5. Countdown to Max Verstappen’s likely third straight F1 title begins at Dutch GP
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out for a while
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyes semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment