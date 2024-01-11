MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Guenther Steiner firing ‘came down to performance’, says Gene Haas

Steiner had spent the past eight years with Haas, which entered the F1 grid in 2014. After finishing as high as fifth in the constructors standings in 2016, Haas placed last two of the past three years.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 23:23 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit.
File Photo: Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A day after parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner, Haas Formula 1 team owner Gene Haas said the decision “came down to performance.”

Steiner had spent the past eight years with Haas, which entered the F1 grid in 2014. After finishing as high as fifth in the constructors standings in 2016, Haas placed last two of the past three years. That includes 2023, when its two cars suffered from tire degradation on race days.

“Here we are in our eighth year, over 160 races. We have never had a podium. The last couple of years, we’ve been 10th or ninth,” Haas told Formula1.com.

ALSO READ: F1 governing body confirms exits of sporting and technical directors

“I’m not sitting here saying it’s Guenther’s fault, or anything like that, but it just seems like this was an appropriate time to make a change and try a different direction, because it doesn’t seem like continuing with what we had is really going to work.”

Steiner, a staple of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” docuseries, has been replaced by Ayao Komatsu, the North Carolina-based team’s director of engineering. Additionally, technical director Simone Resta has left the team ahead of the 2024 season, according to a report by Motorsport.com.

“My biggest concern is when we go to Bahrain, we need to show up with a car that is ready to go,” Haas said of preseason testing that runs February 21-23. “Maybe having more of a managerial-type and engineering approach, we’ll see if that has benefits.

“I think Guenther had more of a human-type approach to everything with people and the way he interacted with people, he was very good at that.

“Ayao is very technical, he looks at things based on statistics -- this is what we’re doing bad, where can we do better. It’s a different approach.”

Steiner, 58, had been in charge of the Haas team since 2016. According to F1, only Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff have served longer stints as a team principal.

Nico Hulkenberg finished 16th in the drivers standings with nine points last year, while Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen managed only three in finishing 19th out of 22 drivers who raced during the season.

“I have no interest in being 10th anymore,” Haas said. “We really do need something different because we weren’t really doing that well. Like I said, it all comes down to eight years in, dead last. Nothing more I can say on that.”

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Haas /

Guenther Steiner /

Nico Hulkenberg /

Kevin Magnussen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Guenther Steiner firing ‘came down to performance’, says Gene Haas
    Reuters
  2. SL vs ZIM: Hasaranga takes 7-19 as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to win ODI series
    AFP
  3. IND vs AFG: Dube, Axar help India beat Afghanistan by six wickets, take 1-0 series lead
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Clive Lloyd calls for more Test cricket, prefers at least three-match series
    PTI
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns to take on Gujarat Giants final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Guenther Steiner firing ‘came down to performance’, says Gene Haas
    Reuters
  2. Haas F1 drops Guenther Steiner as team principal after another dismal season for the American team
    AP
  3. F1: Williams team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030
    Reuters
  4. F1 governing body confirms exits of sporting and technical directors
    Reuters
  5. F1 2023 Wrapped: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
    Siddanth Nair
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Guenther Steiner firing ‘came down to performance’, says Gene Haas
    Reuters
  2. SL vs ZIM: Hasaranga takes 7-19 as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to win ODI series
    AFP
  3. IND vs AFG: Dube, Axar help India beat Afghanistan by six wickets, take 1-0 series lead
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Clive Lloyd calls for more Test cricket, prefers at least three-match series
    PTI
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns to take on Gujarat Giants final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment