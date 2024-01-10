MagazineBuy Print

Mahindra cause a stir with AI-generated female influencer

Indian-owned Mahindra said Ava, who features on the  Instagram account @avabeyondreality, would ‘interact’ with drivers and help “shine a new light” on the team’s progress.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 17:20 IST - 5 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Team Mahindra Racing Race Car Drivers, Oliver Rowland, Lucas di Grassi and Jehan Daruvala.
FILE PHOTO: Team Mahindra Racing Race Car Drivers, Oliver Rowland, Lucas di Grassi and Jehan Daruvala. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Team Mahindra Racing Race Car Drivers, Oliver Rowland, Lucas di Grassi and Jehan Daruvala. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mahindra Formula E team drew criticism on social media after launching an AI-generated female influencer to promote their activities in the electric championship.

Indian-owned Mahindra said Ava, who features on the  Instagram account @avabeyondreality, would ‘interact’ with drivers and help “shine a new light” on the team’s progress.

“As the conversation continues to grow around sustainability, we believe it’s important to find new and innovative ways of reaching people, and to spread the message far beyond our own reach as a professional racing team,” said Mahindra’s head of partnerships Roanne Crouse.

“Having Ava, an influencer that is strongly associated with us and documents our journey, but with a broader appeal to help promote our core values as an organisation, is a project we’re hugely excited about.”

Much of the immediate reaction was caustic in comments on the Instagram page.

“Motorsport companies/teams will do anything but hire actual women,” said one.

“So many available, talented women out in the real world who eat, breathe and sleep motorsport ... and yet we are supposed to cheer for AI,” added another.

“Her bio says ‘fuelling inclusion’. She’s literally not real. How is this inclusive in any way?,” questioned another. “How does telling women you’d rather create a fake version of them than hire a real one speak to inclusivity at all?”

When ABT Cupra Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi ventured to suggest it was ‘cool’, the Brazilian was shot down with responses telling him to read the room.

Formula E currently has no female race drivers on the starting grid, although Switzerland’s Simona de Silvestro became the first to score points in 2016 and women hold prominent roles in the sport.

The series also has a ‘Girls on Track’ programme for 12 to 18-year-olds, which offers work experience and workshops as well as putting a participant on the podium after every race to highlight female inclusion in motorsport.

Formula One has not had a female driver start a race since 1976.

Formula E starts its 10th season in Mexico City this weekend.

