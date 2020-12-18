Home F1 F1: Sergio Perez to race for Red Bull in 2021 Mexican Sergio Perez will partner Max Verstappen for the 2021 season in Formula One after the team announced the signing on Friday. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2020 19:45 IST Sergio Perez won the Sakhir Grand Prix with Racing Point in the recently-concluded F1 season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 December, 2020 19:45 IST Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull Racing for next season, the team confirmed on Friday.The move for Perez means Malaysian Alexander Albon will be without a drive next season. "Red Bull Racing can today confirm that Sergio Perez will join the Team and race alongside Max Verstappen in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship," the F1 team said in a statement. Charging into 2021 with @SChecoPerez! #HolaCheco pic.twitter.com/CUE897LBvJ— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 18, 2020 "Current driver Alex Albon remains an important member of the Team and takes on the role of Red Bull Racing Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development, simulator work and tyre testing," it added.Perez made his debut in 2011 with Sauber and won his first podium in 2012 at the Malaysian Grand Prix. He joined McLaren for the 2013 season and moved to Force India in 2014, which later was renamed as Racing Point for the 2019 season.In this decade-long career in F1, Perez has won 10 podiums and took his first race win at the Sakhir Grand Prix in November, 2020. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos