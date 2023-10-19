MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1’s US takeover just getting started, says McLaren chief Brown

Formula One’s surging popularity in the U.S. will accelerate further with next month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt on the way, McLaren boss Zak Brown told.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 09:44 IST , LOS ANGELES - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.
FILE PHOTO: McLaren chief executive Zak Brown. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: McLaren chief executive Zak Brown. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula One’s surging popularity in the U.S. will accelerate further with next month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt on the way, McLaren boss Zak Brown told Reuters.

U.S. interest in the sport has been supercharged in recent years by Netflix’s hit show “Drive to Survive” and the frenzy will shift into high gear when the sport’s top drivers race down the famed Las Vegas Strip the night of Nov. 18.

“It’s awesome that Formula One has finally caught on in North America,” Brown told Reuters in an interview.

READ | US Grand Prix 2023: Ricciardo confirms return from injury

“It has happened much more rapidly and more significantly than I ever thought possible, which is great news.”

Awareness of the sport in the U.S. plummeted after the U.S. Grand Prix fell off the F1 calendar in 2008 but rebounded strongly when it found a home in Austin in 2012.

Brown said F1 has attracted a wider array of fans since it was bought by Liberty Media in 2016 and hopes the excitement of a third U.S. race will translate into a ratings bonanza for ESPN, which will broadcast its races through 2025.

“You’ve got three great locations now with Miami, Las Vegas and Austin, and you have a new TV contract where they spent a lot more, so they are going to invest a lot more in the product,” said Brown, who is a Los Angeles native.

“The races are all sold out, corporate hospitality is off the charts. The awareness for Formula One is fantastic, but its TV ratings in North America relative to other major forms of sport are still very low,” Brown said.

“There’s a lot of room for viewership growth in America.”

F1’s return to Las Vegas after a decades-long absence is expected to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year, with more than 105,000 fans in attendance each day beginning with open practices on Nov. 16.

Organizers estimate the event will inject around $1.2 billion into the local economy.

“Las Vegas is the hottest sporting ticket, not just in North America, but the world,” Brown said.

Meanwhile an as-yet-untitled movie starring Oscar winner Pitt from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski has been filming at racetracks.

“I think we all saw Top Gun and fancied being a fighter pilot and Tom Cruise when we all grew up, or at least that was the impact the movie had on me.

“And I think that’s the impact the movie’s going to have on men and women, boys and girls around the world. They’re going to go, this sport is cool. So I think it’ll bring in new fans and I think people will be fascinated.

“The Brad Pitt movie, the new television contract, put it all that together and I think it’s still early days in America.”

Related Topics

Formula One /

F1 /

Zak Brown /

McLaren /

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1’s US takeover just getting started, says McLaren chief Brown
    Reuters
  2. NBA Preseason Roundup: Wembanyama scores 15 points to lead Spurs past Rockets
    AP
  3. King calls for schedule clarity ahead BJK Cup Finals
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami draws with Charlotte FC
    Reuters
  5. WNBA: Aces defeats Liberty to win second straight title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1’s US takeover just getting started, says McLaren chief Brown
    Reuters
  2. Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
    Reuters
  3. Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine
    Reuters
  4. FIA ‘revisiting’ Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  5. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1’s US takeover just getting started, says McLaren chief Brown
    Reuters
  2. NBA Preseason Roundup: Wembanyama scores 15 points to lead Spurs past Rockets
    AP
  3. King calls for schedule clarity ahead BJK Cup Finals
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami draws with Charlotte FC
    Reuters
  5. WNBA: Aces defeats Liberty to win second straight title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment