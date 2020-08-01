F1

Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for British Grand Prix

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time.

The pole was the 91st of Lewis Hamilton's career and seventh at Silverstone.   -  AP Photo

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who is chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third.

The pole was the 91st of Hamilton's career and seventh at Silverstone.

