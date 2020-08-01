Home F1 Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for British Grand Prix Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time. Reuters SILVERSTONE 01 August, 2020 20:00 IST The pole was the 91st of Lewis Hamilton's career and seventh at Silverstone. - AP Photo Reuters SILVERSTONE 01 August, 2020 20:00 IST Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday.The 35-year-old, who is chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third.The pole was the 91st of Hamilton's career and seventh at Silverstone. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos