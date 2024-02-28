MagazineBuy Print

Verstappen says F1 is over the limit with 24-race calendar

Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, 42, a veteran of the sport who made his debut in 2001, echoed Verstappen and recalled the days when the calendar featured less than 20 races.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 23:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 28, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 28, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 28, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Triple Formula One champion Max Verstappen said on Wednesday the sport was “way over the limit” with the number of races on its calendar as he prepared to start a record 24-round season.

The 26-year-old Red Bull driver starts on Saturday as clear favourite, chasing his fourth successive championship, but even with his streak of success has found the calendar expansion to be wearing thin.

“From my side, I’ve said it before -- this is not sustainable,” Verstappen told reporters at the Bahrain International Circuit.

“I love racing a lot, and I do it a lot also, outside of Formula One.

ALSO READ: Red Bull’s Christian Horner cleared of wrongdoing after investigation

“But, if people in the sport start shortening their careers because it’s too much I think that’s a shame, and so hopefully, of course, we can have a look at that for the future.”

Formula One’s popularity has soared in recent years, driven in part by the success of the Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive’.

The sport’s commercial rights holders, Liberty Media, have capitalised by adding new venues in the Middle East, some returning classics in Europe and three races in America, with Miami and Las Vegas joining long-time fixture Austin.

Teams have begun to rotate personnel to cope with the demands of such a long calendar, while pre-season testing this year was reduced to just three days.

Spain’s double world champion Fernando Alonso, 42, a veteran of the sport who made his debut in 2001, echoed Verstappen and recalled the days when the calendar featured less than 20 races.

“When I started we had 16 races, then it was 18 at some point, and then I think when Liberty came, it was like a message that we have 20 one season, and that was the limit, 20 races,” said the Aston Martin driver.

“And now we are up to 24 and this is not sustainable for the future.

“Even the world champion thinks this is a little bit long, the season.

“Imagine for the rest of us, we go to the races in the second half for nothing, there is no incentive to fight for anything.”

