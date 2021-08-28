Max Verstappen pips George Russell to pole position at Belgian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for Belgian GP on Saturday but only 0.3s ahead of George Russell. Russell beat Lewis Hamilton to front row in the Williams.

"It's been a really tricky qualifying, it was hard to keep the car on track," said Verstappen. "At the end we were first, and that's the most important. It's an amazing track to drive, and very challenging in the wet."

Qualifying was marred by a heavy crash in Q3 involving the McLaren of Lando Norris.

More to follow...