Home F1 Max Verstappen pips George Russell to pole position at Belgian GP Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for Belgian GP on Saturday but only just ahead of shock frontrunner George Russell. Team Sportstar 28 August, 2021 20:37 IST Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during qualification ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. - AP Team Sportstar 28 August, 2021 20:37 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for Belgian GP on Saturday but only 0.3s ahead of George Russell. Russell beat Lewis Hamilton to front row in the Williams."It's been a really tricky qualifying, it was hard to keep the car on track," said Verstappen. "At the end we were first, and that's the most important. It's an amazing track to drive, and very challenging in the wet."Qualifying was marred by a heavy crash in Q3 involving the McLaren of Lando Norris.More to follow... Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :