McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for COVID-19 McLaren's Formula One driver Lando Norris had tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself after losing his sense of taste and smell. Reuters 05 January, 2021 20:38 IST McLaren driver Lando Norris revealed that he had lost his sense of taste and smell on Monday and isolated immediately. - Getty Images Reuters 05 January, 2021 20:38 IST McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating, his Formula One team said on Tuesday.McLaren said in a statement that Norris had returned a positive result on Monday in Dubai, where he is on a holiday before the team's training camp. pic.twitter.com/s5fypbYNjx— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 5, 2021 Norris, 21, said that he took a COVID-19 test after losing his sense of taste and smell."I feel alright and have no other symptoms," he wrote on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/PG46RCvz3j— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) January 5, 2021 Norris is the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the novel coronavirus after seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, Mexican Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point (now Aston Martin) returned positive tests last season.Norris finished ninth in the drivers standings last season.