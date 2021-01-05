McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating, his Formula One team said on Tuesday.

McLaren said in a statement that Norris had returned a positive result on Monday in Dubai, where he is on a holiday before the team's training camp.

Norris, 21, said that he took a COVID-19 test after losing his sense of taste and smell.

"I feel alright and have no other symptoms," he wrote on Twitter.

Norris is the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the novel coronavirus after seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, Mexican Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point (now Aston Martin) returned positive tests last season.

Norris finished ninth in the drivers standings last season.