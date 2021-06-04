Home F1 Perez leads Red Bull one-two as Mercedes struggles in Baku Sergio Perez lapped the Baku F1 street circuit with a best time of one minute 42.115 seconds, 0.101 quicker than his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Reuters 04 June, 2021 20:10 IST Sergio Perez (in pic) was fastest during the Azerbaijan GP practice with the 2021 F1 championship-leading Max Verstappen close behind. - Getty Images Reuters 04 June, 2021 20:10 IST Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fastest in Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice on Friday with his Formula One championship-leading teammate Max Verstappen close behind, while Mercedes failed to make even the top-10.The Mexican lapped the Baku street circuit with a best time of one minute 42.115 seconds, 0.101 quicker than Verstappen, and looked comfortably ahead.Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen's closest rival after five races, was 11th and more than a second off the pace as the once-dominant team struggled again.His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, the winner last time Azerbaijan hosted a race in 2019, was 16th and more than two seconds slower than Perez. He had been 10th in the first practice. Verstappen had been fastest in the first session with a timing of 1:43.184.RELATED | F1: Threat of a 'bendy wing' protest hangs over Azerbaijan Grand Prix The 23-year-old Dutch driver is four points clear of Hamilton, having seized the lead by winning in Monaco last month while Hamilton finished seventh. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third in both sessions.His teammate Charles Leclerc was second fastest in the first practice and fourth in the afternoon with Ferrari looking the team most likely to be challenging Red Bull for pole position on Saturday.The "dirty" track proved slippery for drivers, who also had to contend with breezy conditions, as the sport returned to Baku without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The weekend has been dominated by a row over "bendy" rear wings, with the governing body FIA keeping a close eye on the situation before introducing new tests at the following French Grand Prix. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.