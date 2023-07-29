MagazineBuy Print

Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race; Piastri second

Verstappen’s closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 22:03 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with runner up McLaren’s Oscar Piastri after winning the sprint race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with runner up McLaren’s Oscar Piastri after winning the sprint race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine.

Verstappen’s closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh.

