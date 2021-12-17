Ben Sulayem replaces Jean Todt as FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the United Arab Emirates has been elected successor to Jean Todt as the first non-European president of motorsport's world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Friday.

The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker, who has been Todt's deputy president for sport since 2009.

The FIA is the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance and Formula E among other series.

Frenchman Todt, the former Ferrari boss who has retired aged 75 and after three terms of office, stood unopposed in 2017. He remains an honorary president.