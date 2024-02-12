MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Stroll ready for a fresh start after 2023 injuries

The 25-year-old Canadian, son of billionaire team owner Lawrence, turned up at the 2023 opener in Bahrain with a broken big toe and wrists after a cycling accident in Spain two weeks earlier.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 17:02 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin’s driver Lance Stroll.
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin’s driver Lance Stroll. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin’s driver Lance Stroll. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lance Stroll made light of last year’s agonies as the Aston Martin driver looked forward to starting a Formula One season without injuries.

The 25-year-old Canadian, son of billionaire team owner Lawrence, turned up at the 2023 opener in Bahrain with a broken big toe and wrists after a cycling accident in Spain two weeks earlier.

“My apartment is stacked with pillows and I’m not allowed to leave,” he joked when asked ahead of his team’s new car launch on Monday what precautions he was taking in training for the season starting on March 2.

“I’m running. I’m watching my step while I run. No ankle twisting, none of that funny business. Just running in a straight stride.

“Just looking after my limbs and I want to get to Bahrain testing this year.”

The photographs on social media of Stroll snowboarding through a forest in January suggested a slightly different story.

“I enjoyed a bit of time off with friends and family, eating a few more doughnuts and drinking a few more beers but still training hard and now I’m ready to get back to racing,” he admitted of the winter break.

Also read | Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari

As well as skiing in Western Canada, he said he had also spent a lot of time reflecting on last season and thinking about how to come back stronger.

Teammate Fernando Alonso was on the podium eight times last year and finished fourth overall with 206 points. Stroll was 10th and scored only 74.

“Last year for sure he was just quicker,” said Stroll. “I have some ideas on where to work on some things that I want to improve on.

“I think we had a lot of misfortune last year and that kind of made things more challenging,” he added. “There were a lot of races where we had technical issues. Things just didn’t go our way.

“Testing is really important just to get an idea what the car’s doing... I’ll be at testing this year and having that is definitely going to be helpful. Two healthy wrists make life a bit easier in a race car.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Lance Stroll /

Formula One /

Aston Martin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v PFC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picks seven wickets, Saurashtra hammers Rajasthan by 218 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Stroll ready for a fresh start after 2023 injuries
    Reuters
  4. New Delhi ‘National’ Marathon to be held on February 25
    PTI
  5. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Stroll ready for a fresh start after 2023 injuries
    Reuters
  2. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
    Reuters
  3. Dakar is tougher than you can imagine, says Rally two winner Harith Noah
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. MotoGP: Davide Brivio returns to MotoGP as Trackhouse team boss
    Reuters
  5. Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v PFC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picks seven wickets, Saurashtra hammers Rajasthan by 218 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Stroll ready for a fresh start after 2023 injuries
    Reuters
  4. New Delhi ‘National’ Marathon to be held on February 25
    PTI
  5. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment