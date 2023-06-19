Magazine

Canadian Grand Prix: Verstappen takes Red Bull’s 100th win in Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix to further his lead atop the Formula 1 drivers standings.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 01:20 IST , MONTREAL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, makes his way through the Senna corner during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, makes his way through the Senna corner during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Ryan Remiorz
infoIcon

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, makes his way through the Senna corner during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead and take Red Bull’s milestone 100th victory.

The Dutch 25-year-old led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, stepping up alongside Brazil’s late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard’s sixth podium in eight races, with Britain’s seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

Red Bull has won every race so far this season and Canada was double world champion Verstappen’s sixth of the campaign and fourth in a row.

ALSO READ
Martin holds off Bagnaia to win German MotoGP

While Red Bull toasted a landmark victory it was not a perfect day for the team as Sergio Perez’s worrying run of below-par performances continued with the Mexican failing to get on the podium for the third consecutive race.

After a sub-par qualifying effort that saw him start 12th, Perez moved up to finish sixth and take the bonus point for the fastest lap.

There was also some disappointment in the Aston Martin garage with the team unable to deliver the double podium result owner Lawrence Stroll had asked for at his home race.

While Alonso reached the podium, the Canadian billionaire’s son Lance Stroll finished ninth.

Hamilton’s third place provided more proof that Mercedes are heading in the right direction as the team looks to close the gap on the rampaging Red Bulls.

It is the second consecutive Grand Prix Hamilton has appeared on the podium while team mate George Russell had looked a threat until spinning into the wall early in the race, damaging his car. He did not finish the race.

For the second straight year Verstappen won from pole on the island circuit. He bolted away from pack at the start and was never under threat but was also unable to pull away, finishing 9.5 seconds clear of Alonso.

Hamilton was followed home by the two Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc taking fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
