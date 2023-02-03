Motorsport

FIA confirms six F1 engine suppliers for 2026-30 cycle

The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines.

AP
03 February, 2023 22:16 IST
03 February, 2023 22:16 IST
The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines.

The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines.

Formula One’s governing body confirmed the six engine providers for the 2026-30 cycle on Friday which aims to use sustainable fuels and greater electric power.

The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines.

German car manufacturer Audi is a new entrant and American automaker Ford is returning to the series.

Also Read
Formula One: Ford returning to F1 in 2026

“The power unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

The engines will maintain a similar performance level to the current designs, which use V6 internal combustion engines, but will also focus on environmental sustainability with the deployment of electrical power close to 50% and by using a 100% sustainable fuel, FIA said.

Ford will work to develop the power unit for Red Bull, as well as their sister team, AlphaTauri, from 2026 to at least 2030.

Ford dominated F1 in the late 1960s and 1970s as an engine manufacturer with Cosworth and Ford is the third most successful engine maker in F1 history with 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.

Ford, which owned and ran the Jaguar F1 team, left F1 in 2004 when Jaguar was sold and became Red Bull Racing.

Audi is the second-most successful manufacturer in the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race with 13 wins and began to work on electrifying the car in that series as early as 2012.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us