Motorsport

Formula One: Ford returning to F1 in 2026

Ford is expected to partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build future engines for both Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri.

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 20:14 IST
03 February, 2023 20:14 IST
Ford sold its Jaguar branded team to Red Bull in 2004 and the current champion is still based at the same factory in central England.

Ford sold its Jaguar branded team to Red Bull in 2004 and the current champion is still based at the same factory in central England. | Photo Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

Ford is expected to partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build future engines for both Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri.

Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 when the sport enters a new engine era, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday ahead of a launch in New York by world champions Red Bull.

Ford is expected to partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build future engines for both Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri.

The statement said more details would be provided later on Friday.

Also Read
Renault’s first F1 winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dead at 80

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula One from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One,” Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said in the statement.

Ford sold its Jaguar branded team to Red Bull in 2004 and the current champion is still based at the same factory in central England.

The blue oval last appeared in Formula One with Jordan in 2004 but the company remains the sport’s third most successful engine manufacturer of all time.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” said executive chairman Bill Ford.

“Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026 using 100% sustainable fuels and a greater electrical component.

Ford’s announcement comes after rival General Motors and its Cadillac brand teamed up with Andretti Autosport which is seeking to enter Formula One as an 11th team.

Formula One’s governing body on Thursday formally started a process that could lead to new teams entering the championship from 2025. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London Editing by David Goodman a

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us