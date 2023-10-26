MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula 1: Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with ‘sunny optimism’

Technical director James Allison said in a post-Austin debrief on Wednesday that he was confident there would be no repeat of the excessive skid block wear that led to Hamilton’s exclusion.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 09:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of United States.
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Mercedes expect its upgraded car to perform strongly in the final four races of the Formula One season despite the blow of having Lewis Hamilton disqualified from second place in Texas last Sunday.

Technical director James Allison said in a post-Austin debrief on Wednesday that he was confident there would be no repeat of the excessive skid block wear that led to the exclusion.

“Of course the disqualification is a significant blow. It’s a miserable feeling. It hurts and everybody here feels it,” said the Briton.

READ | USA Grand Prix: Verstappen earns hard-fought 50th career F1 victory; Hamilton, Leclerc disqualified

“Everybody is upset, embarrassed to a degree as well because we absolutely don’t like being on the wrong side of the rules and just lamenting the lost points.”

Allison said that feeling would soon be replaced by “a sunny optimism of knowing that the car looked bright on this upgrade package and we’ve got four more races to show what we can do with it”.

Mexico this weekend, with a high-altitude track and thin air, should be “pretty decent”, he added. “The corners suit us, and the pace of the car should be good.”

Mercedes won in Brazil last year with George Russell and that should be a race where “all the things we just put on the car should pay good dividends”.

Las Vegas, the penultimate race of the season and a novelty for 2023 with a night race in the cold desert air, will be a new challenge.

The season then ends in Abu Dhabi where Allison again expected a positive showing.

“All four races differ in character... we’ll keep our fingers crossed that in one of those four the dice might roll in our favour and we’ll achieve more than just a podium.”

Allison said Austin, despite the skid plate problem, had actually been a “cast-iron vote of confidence in favour of what we put on the car”.

“The disqualification had everything to do with the setup and the bumpiness of the track, amplified by the fact that it was a sprint weekend,” he explained.

“We just simply didn’t take enough margin at the end of free practice one. When we had done our setup we checked the plank and everything all looked fine, untouched after the FP1 running.

“But the results of the race speak for themselves. We were illegal so clearly we should have had our car set a little bit higher up to give ourselves a little bit more margin.” 

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

Mercedes-AMG /

F1 /

Formula 1 /

US Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula 1: Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with ‘sunny optimism’
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: India’s opening salvo proving to be opponents’ first and biggest hurdle
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona beats Shakhtar 2-1 for third straight win in group stage
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula 1: Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with ‘sunny optimism’
    Reuters
  2. Andretti still aiming for 2025 F1 debut despite resistance
    Reuters
  3. Hyderabad track to have design changes as Formula E returns to India for consecutive editions
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty
    Reuters
  5. Formula E to return to India next year with Hyderabad hosting its second E-prix
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula 1: Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with ‘sunny optimism’
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: India’s opening salvo proving to be opponents’ first and biggest hurdle
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona beats Shakhtar 2-1 for third straight win in group stage
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment