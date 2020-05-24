Formula E driver Daniel Abt fined €10,000 for using 'outside help' in virtual race

Formula E driver Daniel Abt has been ordered to donate €10,000 to charity after getting "outside help" to take his place for round five of the Race at Home Challenge.

Abt initially qualified on the front row and then finished third in Saturday's virtual Berlin E-Prix, part of a series organised in partnership with UNICEF to assist with its response to the coronavirus crisis.

However, after the race Stoffel Vandoorne claimed the Audi driver had not been taking part himself.

Abt was deemed to have committed "sporting misconduct" by Formula E and was disqualified, stripped of all points accumulated in the series and ordered to make a charitable donation.

"I would like to apologise to Formula E, all of the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday," said Abt.

"I did not take it as seriously as I should have. I am especially sorry about this, because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation.

"I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention.

"Of course, I accept the disqualification from the race. In addition, I will donate 10,000 euros to a charitable project."

Audi's competitor in the support series for esports gamers Lorenz Hoerzing was also banned from entering any future races.