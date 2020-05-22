Lack of corporate backing affecting Indian motorsports, says Aravind KP

International racer Aravind KP, who became the second Indian ever to complete the Dakar Rally last year, feels the lack of corporate backers in motorsport is halting its progress in the country.

"Indian corporates don't invest in motorsport. In even a small country like Sri Lanka, racing is inherited. The promoters there do a great job to sell the sport. But people in our country don't promote or understand the culture of racing. This is sad!" said the Sherco TVS racer during an Instagram live session with Sportstar.

The biker, who hails from Udupi, however, was thrilled to see a lot of Indian youngsters taking up racing as a career.

"Right from the start of my time with TVS in 2006 to now, I see a change in trend. The racing scenario is growing in India. People are taking it up as a career. The youngsters are doing great. In the MRF supercross arena, you can see kids from age 3 up to 16. So the future looks bright," he said.

Aravind KP in action at the Dakar Rally. - Special Arrangement

Dakar Rally is considered as one of the most dangerous and gruelling races on the planet. With the deaths of riders Edwin Straver and Paulo Goncalves in the 2020 edition, the event's safety came into question once again.

"I feel if it's all safety and no thrill then there's no point of Dakar. Everybody comes there completely prepared. I think they are trying to bring in norms regarding top speed currently with the situations they've had. Sometimes it's also the human error. Majority of the riders get to the finish line. So it's all part and parcel of the game," Aravind added.