Motorsport Motorsport Lack of corporate backing affecting Indian motorsports, says Aravind KP International racer Aravind KP feels the lack of corporate backers in motorsport is halting its progress in the country. Dominic Richard Chennai 22 May, 2020 21:12 IST "Indian corporates don't invest in motorsport. In even a small country like Sri Lanka, racing is inherited. The promoters there do a great job to sell the sport. But people in our country don't promote or understand the culture of racing. This is sad!", says Aravind KP. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Dominic Richard Chennai 22 May, 2020 21:12 IST International racer Aravind KP, who became the second Indian ever to complete the Dakar Rally last year, feels the lack of corporate backers in motorsport is halting its progress in the country."Indian corporates don't invest in motorsport. In even a small country like Sri Lanka, racing is inherited. The promoters there do a great job to sell the sport. But people in our country don't promote or understand the culture of racing. This is sad!" said the Sherco TVS racer during an Instagram live session with Sportstar.RELATED| Dakar conquered! The biker, who hails from Udupi, however, was thrilled to see a lot of Indian youngsters taking up racing as a career. "Right from the start of my time with TVS in 2006 to now, I see a change in trend. The racing scenario is growing in India. People are taking it up as a career. The youngsters are doing great. In the MRF supercross arena, you can see kids from age 3 up to 16. So the future looks bright," he said. Aravind KP in action at the Dakar Rally. - Special Arrangement Dakar Rally is considered as one of the most dangerous and gruelling races on the planet. With the deaths of riders Edwin Straver and Paulo Goncalves in the 2020 edition, the event's safety came into question once again.RELATED| Dakar Rally: K. P. Aravind thrilled to fulfil dream "I feel if it's all safety and no thrill then there's no point of Dakar. Everybody comes there completely prepared. I think they are trying to bring in norms regarding top speed currently with the situations they've had. Sometimes it's also the human error. Majority of the riders get to the finish line. So it's all part and parcel of the game," Aravind added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos