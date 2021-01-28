Former Formula One driver Adrian Campos passes away

Formula One drive Adrian Campos on Thursday has died aged 60, his team his team Campos Racing announced.

"Today is the saddest day in the history of Campos Racing," said the team, founded by the Spaniard in 1997.

"Our president and founder, Adrian Campos Suner, has left us. His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy ... Rest in Peace."

Campos, who helped develop some of the sport's most recognisable drivers like Fernando Alonso, competed in F1 during the 1987 and 1988 seasons. All in all, he took part in 21 Grands Prix.

His team Campos Racing competes in F2 and F3, and has won a handful of races between the two categories.