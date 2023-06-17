Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix

Martin took the chequered flag 2.468 seconds ahead of Bagnaia, denying the Italian a fourth sprint win of the season.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 19:50 IST , HOHENSTEIN-ERNSTTHAL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action the sprint race.
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action the sprint race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action the sprint race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin scorched to his second sprint win of the MotoGP season at the German Grand Prix on Saturday to move up to second in the world championship standings, while Ducati’s world champion Francesco Bagnaia finished second.

Martin took the chequered flag 2.468 seconds ahead of Bagnaia, denying the Italian a fourth sprint win of the season. Red Bull KTM’s Jack Miller finished third.

Bagnaia started well after taking pole earlier on Saturday, but was drawn into an early battle with Miller, with Martin taking advantage of the pair’s tussle to sneak into the lead.

ALSO READ
Nations League: Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’

Martin, who started on the second row, quickly moved up with a fastest lap early on and by the end of the fourth lap the charging Spaniard had taken the lead.

There was no stopping him once he had clear roads ahead of him as he turned on the afterburners, opening up a sizeable gap over Bagnaia and crossing the finish line well ahead of the chasing pack for his fifth straight podium finish.

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez’s struggles at the Sachsenring continued as the Honda rider finished 11th after a couple of mistakes.

Related Topics

Jorge Martin /

German Grand Prix /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 171/4 (54 overs); Khawaja, Green aim to rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. UFC: Marvin Vettori - profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 17: Squash teams announced for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying as Marquez crashes three times
    Reuters
  3. Leclerc expects little improvement from Ferrari at Canadian Grand Prix
    AP
  4. Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
    AFP
  5. Motor racing’s all-female W Series goes into administration
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 171/4 (54 overs); Khawaja, Green aim to rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. UFC: Marvin Vettori - profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 17: Squash teams announced for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment