Hyderabad track to have design changes as Formula E returns to India for consecutive editions

To make the second edition a grand success, the FMSCI has submitted the modified track designs to the FIA for the drivers’ simulation.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 22:20 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
Hyderabad will be hosting round three of the ABB FIA Formula E season 10 championships, with Shanghai making its debut with a double-header.
Hyderabad will be hosting round three of the ABB FIA Formula E season 10 championships, with Shanghai making its debut with a double-header. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ramakrishna. G
infoIcon

Hyderabad will be hosting round three of the ABB FIA Formula E season 10 championships, with Shanghai making its debut with a double-header. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ramakrishna. G

Hyderabad is set to host the Formula E race for a second edition in February 2024, and the street track around the banks of the Hussain Sagar Lake will undergo modifications for the same.

There was uncertainty around the hosting rights but after multiple rounds of discussions within the state and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the city administrators finalised a consecutive racing gig after hosting a maiden Formula E Championship last year.

Formula E and the Telangana government had inked a four-year deal to conduct races in the city streets with a vision to promote electric racing.

However, the city which hosted India’s first Formula E did not feature initially in the provisional calendar for the 2023–24 season when it was first released in June this year.

The confirmation only came on Thursday.

“It’s great news that Formula E is back in India, with Hyderabad hosting it for the second time. There were some discussions that involved top officials, and we are happy the meetings went smoothly, and finally, we will be hosting it,” an elated FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim told Sportstar.

Formula E to return to India next year with Hyderabad hosting its second E-prix

To make the second edition a grand success, the FMSCI has submitted the modified track designs to the FIA for the drivers’ simulation.

“We have recommended some changes to the FIA that will be carried out soon, and the new designs have already been submitted. We are awaiting further clearance and have the required things to match international standards racing,” he said.

According to top sources operating in the FMSCI corridors, concrete structures have been erected along the race track, and those were the red flags that were raised during a reconnaissance.

“After the race got over last year, some structures have come up, and those need to be removed. The change in design of the track has been proposed, and we are taking all measures to host a grand race.”

During the inaugural race, the World Championship witnessed a major security breach during a practice session where vehicular traffic entered the street circuit.

The circuit was re-barricaded to assist the race directors, and the FIA officials resumed the session after a delay. The incident highlighted the communication breakdown between local officials hired to conduct the race and the FIA.

“These things have to be tightened up, as it’s a matter of prestige. We are working on all aspects from security to the track, and things will be sorted out,” the source said.

Hyderabad will be hosting round three of the ABB FIA Formula E season 10 championships, with Shanghai making its debut with a double-header.

