MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sainz expects McLaren to beat Ferrari in most remaining races

Carlos Sainz told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin that the 79-point gap between the two teams with five rounds left was probably enough for third-placed Ferrari to be safe.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 18:36 IST , AUSTIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ferrari Spanish driver Carlos Sainz in action.
Ferrari Spanish driver Carlos Sainz in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ferrari Spanish driver Carlos Sainz in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Sainz expects his former employer McLaren to be ahead of current team Ferrari for most remaining races this season but without being able to break into the top three overall.

The Spaniard told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin that the 79-point gap between the two teams with five rounds left was probably enough for third-placed Ferrari to be safe.

McLaren has roared back from a poor start to the year and has taken 104 points from their last three races, compared to 70 for Ferrari, and are 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Martin.

“I think if we don’t have any other DNS (no-starts) or DNFs (no-finishes), I think we should be able to keep them behind,” said Sainz, who did not start the previous race in Qatar due to a fuel system problem.

“Doesn’t mean that they’re not going to beat us.

“I think they’re going to beat us in most of the races from here to the end of the season if all things are aligned because they do have a very quick car nowadays and they look to be the only ones that can at certain times bother Red Bull ...”

Red Bull and now triple world champion Max Verstappen have already wrapped up both titles with Sainz, in Singapore, the only driver from outside that team to have won a race.

McLaren’s Lando Norris said after Qatar, where he and his Australian rookie teammate finished on the podium for the second race in a row, that he felt catching Ferrari was ‘doable’.

The 23-year-old, who will start his 100th grand prix on Sunday, sounded less confident in Texas however.

“We know on these types of circuits, Mercedes is going to be very strong, Ferrari is going to be very strong, Aston, here in the past have been very strong,” said Norris.

“We knew when we went to Qatar it was going to be a track which really suited us: a lot of medium-high speed which is where we’re very strong and almost on par with Red Bull.

“(There’s) less of that here and a lot more slow speed so I’m definitely not as confident but, nevertheless, I’m not saying it’s going to be a bad weekend. I think we can still fight. It’s just going to be a much bigger fight, I think.”

Related Topics

F1 /

Formula One /

Formula 1 /

Carlos Sainz /

McLaren /

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

red bull

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sainz expects McLaren to beat Ferrari in most remaining races
    Reuters
  2. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching because “it is too hard” says Arteta
    AFP
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Imam, Shafique open for Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Sainz expects McLaren to beat Ferrari in most remaining races
    Reuters
  2. F1 United States GP: Logan Sargeant trying to hang on through difficult rookie season
    AP
  3. Verstappen dismisses claims of a power struggle at Red Bull
    AFP
  4. Norris plays down McLaren hopes of extending hot streak
    AFP
  5. Formula One drivers risk million euro fines after rule change
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sainz expects McLaren to beat Ferrari in most remaining races
    Reuters
  2. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching because “it is too hard” says Arteta
    AFP
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Imam, Shafique open for Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment