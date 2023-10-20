MagazineBuy Print

Australian GP main race moved to Saturday due to bad weather

The Australian Grand Prix main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday, swapping places in the schedule with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Philip Island, MotoGP said on Friday.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 13:24 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
Pol Espargaro of Spain and GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 leads Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol during the MotoGP of Australia - Free Practice.
Pol Espargaro of Spain and GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 leads Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol during the MotoGP of Australia - Free Practice. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pol Espargaro of Spain and GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 leads Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol during the MotoGP of Australia - Free Practice. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Australian Grand Prix main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday, swapping places in the schedule with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Philip Island, MotoGP said on Friday.

“This decision has been taken proactively in order to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending,” it said in a press release.

READ | MotoGP Australia: Binder takes charge in FP2; Bagnaia misses top 10

Rain is expected throughout the weekend at Philip Island, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, on Sunday, according to Australia’s weather bureau.

