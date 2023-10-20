Australian GP main race moved to Saturday due to bad weather

The Australian Grand Prix main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday, swapping places in the schedule with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Philip Island, MotoGP said on Friday.
“This decision has been taken proactively in order to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending,” it said in a press release.
READ | MotoGP Australia: Binder takes charge in FP2; Bagnaia misses top 10
Rain is expected throughout the weekend at Philip Island, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, on Sunday, according to Australia’s weather bureau.
