Formula E to return to India next year with Hyderabad hosting its second E-prix

The Hyderabad EPrix Formula E race will return for a second edition next year, which will be held on February 10, 2024.

After a period of uncertainty regarding the future of the race, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula E on Thursday confirmed Hyderabad’s slot in the final calendar for the tenth season of Formula E, which will have 16 rounds.

Next year, there will be an Indian driver on the grid with Jehan Daruvala, set to debut in the all-electric single-seater championship driving for Maserati MSG Racing apart from the Indian team Mahindra Racing.

“I’m delighted that the Indian E-Prix will be returning to Hyderabad for Season 10! It will be the first time in my racing career that I’ll be competing in front of a home crowd and I genuinely can’t wait. The Indian fans are so passionate and I really want to do my home nation proud,” Daruvala said.

Like in 2023, Hyderabad will be the third stop on the calendar after the season-opener in Mexico City and a double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Racing on home soil 🇮🇳



With the confirmation that we are heading back to India for S10, we spoke to @DaruvalaJehan about how he feels knowing he will be racing on home soil for his rookie season in @FIAFormulaE

The first-ever edition of the Hyderbad EPrix was not without its challenges with teething issues, but in the end, the event went off smoothly by and large, with the track layout coming for praise from the drivers.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said, “Without a doubt, our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world. We are honoured to return to India thanks to the support of the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao.”