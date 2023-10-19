MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula E to return to India next year with Hyderabad hosting its second E-prix

Hyderabad will host its second edition of the Indian e-prix next year, with Formula E returning to India for the 2024 edition of the Indian ePrix.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 22:07 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Race cars zoom through during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4 in Hyderabad on February 10, 2023.
Race cars zoom through during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4 in Hyderabad on February 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ramakrishna G
infoIcon

Race cars zoom through during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4 in Hyderabad on February 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ramakrishna G

The Hyderabad EPrix Formula E race will return for a second edition next year, which will be held on February 10, 2024.

After a period of uncertainty regarding the future of the race, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula E on Thursday confirmed Hyderabad’s slot in the final calendar for the tenth season of Formula E, which will have 16 rounds.

Next year, there will be an Indian driver on the grid with Jehan Daruvala, set to debut in the all-electric single-seater championship driving for Maserati MSG Racing apart from the Indian team Mahindra Racing.

“I’m delighted that the Indian E-Prix will be returning to Hyderabad for Season 10! It will be the first time in my racing career that I’ll be competing in front of a home crowd and I genuinely can’t wait. The Indian fans are so passionate and I really want to do my home nation proud,” Daruvala said.

ALSO READ: F1’s US takeover just getting started, says McLaren chief Brown

Like in 2023, Hyderabad will be the third stop on the calendar after the season-opener in Mexico City and a double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The first-ever edition of the Hyderbad EPrix was not without its challenges with teething issues, but in the end, the event went off smoothly by and large, with the track layout coming for praise from the drivers.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said, “Without a doubt, our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world. We are honoured to return to India thanks to the support of the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao.”

Related Topics

Jehan Daruvala /

Formula E

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets eyes repeat from the West as revamped Celtics and Bucks favoured in East this season
    AP
  2. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitchell Santner’s World Cup dominance highlights revival of finger spinners in ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula E to return to India next year with Hyderabad hosting its second E-prix
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. US Grand Prix 2023: Ricciardo confirms return from injury
    Reuters
  3. Stroll apologises to FIA after given written warning due to ill-behaviour in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  4. Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles
    AFP
  5. Indian F2 racer Kush Maini to be mentored by former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets eyes repeat from the West as revamped Celtics and Bucks favoured in East this season
    AP
  2. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitchell Santner’s World Cup dominance highlights revival of finger spinners in ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment