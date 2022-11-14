Indian Racing League launched, starts November 19

The X1 Racing League, three years ago, tried to start a franchise-based motorsports league. However, it faced teething issues over the two race weekends before the pandemic halted further editions of the league.

Now renamed the Indian Racing League, it is back with a new car and hopefully more stability with a new majority owner in Racing Promotions Private Limited.

The series had a pre-season testing at the Madras International Circuit on Monday with all drivers having a go in the cars.

The league kicks off on November 19 at the Hyderabad street circuit before coming to Chennai for two rounds followed by the final weekend in Hyderabad.

The inaugural race in Hyderabad will also serve as a good trial run for the track ahead of the inaugural FIA Formula E race in February 2023.

Also Read RFC Grand Final: Anand and Vishnu gear up for the Malaysian challenge

The series will see six city-based teams with four drivers racing including one woman driver in each team. The league has managed to get 12 international racing drivers including six women.

The cars are operated by Italian car manufacturer Wolff Racing Team and the series is likely to feature two sprints and a feature race during the race weekend.

In a big boost to the series, Star Sports 2 will show all the races live across the four weekends.

The Chennai franchise - Chennai Turbo Riders - is owned by the Accord Group and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research. The other teams are Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Hyderabad Blackbirds, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd) said, “The Indian Racing league is a push to bring the Indian motorsports segment to a global stage and provide young racers with a platform to compete with international motorsports drivers. We want to show that Indian drivers can compete with the international guys.”