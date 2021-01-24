National Racing Championship: Sandeep has the last laugh, perfect 12 for Amir

Chennai’s A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don, 66 pts) edged out teammate Ashwin Datta (63 pts) by three points to emerge the Formula LGB4 champion of the 23rd JK Tyre National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.



The national championship class went right down to the wire. Going into the weekend, Ashwin, with 39 points, looked calm and composed to wear the crown. But, Sandeep had other ideas. He recorded two creditable wins the other day and sniffed a chance.



It was just one point that separated the two going into the final race and it looked like anybody's game. The duo, starting from the back of the grid, planned it well but Ashwin crashed out in the very first lap, while Sandeep hung on to finish fifth.

He earned four valuable points, which was good enough to lift the title. Vishnu (54pts), who emerged the winner, had to rest content for the third place in the overall standings.



“I did my maths before going into the last race. But we both decided to race clean and let the best man win on track. Unfortunately, Ashwin was involved in a crash and I had to fight hard to the finish line,” said Sandeep.

Novice Cup: Amir gets a perfect 12



Amir Sayed (MSport) had sealed the JK Tyre Novice Cup title with miles to spare but he did not wish to go slow. He further upped his pace to make it a perfect 12/12 finish.

