Mahindra Racing’s Sims looking to start afresh in Rome

Indian Formula E team Mahindra Racing recently confirmed that it will continue to take part in the all-electric single-seater championship for the foreseeable future. The Indian automotive company is one of seven manufacturers that have committed to the Gen 3 car that will be unveiled later this month in Monaco.

Mahindra Racing has been part of Formula E since its inception in 2014 and finished as high as third in the championship in the 2016-17 season. The team finished ninth in the last two years and has had a tough start to the 2021-22 season as well.

ALSO READ - Alonso targets another two or three years in F1

With just four points from two races, Mahindra Racing will hope to get its campaign back on track.

‘Not an ideal start’

Ahead of the Rome EPrix double-header that starts on Saturday, Mahindra Racing driver Alexander Sims, who is yet to score points, hoped to put the mistakes of the first two rounds behind him and get the season started properly. “It has not been an ideal start to the season. One small mistake at the wrong time can have a huge effect on the result. Both races were where we have not finished; it’s purely down to my mistake in the car and the performance of our garage has not been reflected in the result,” said Sims.

Rome is a lucky venue for Sims as he finished second last year for Mahindra and he hopes his season can start properly from this weekend. “The basic hardware has remained the same but our understanding of it is getting better. I’m hopeful that we can start to improve on some results. Even last year, we had a really strong showing here in Rome, we were able to get a podium on my side of the garage,” Sims explained.

“We need to work incredibly hard here to be competitive and just fingers crossed we can have a clean weekend,” the British driver added.